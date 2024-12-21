Which Loss Has Been the Worst Of The Giants Season So Far?
When looking at the New York Giants 2024 season, after 14 games and 12 losses, each loss represents a different low for a once-proud franchise. However, one loss stands out among the others and clearly ranks as the worst loss of the season.
New York’s Week 10 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in overtime, decided on kicker Eddy Pineiro’s 36-yard field goal, has to be the most excruciating loss the Giants have experienced this season.
Yes, more so than the blowout loss in Week 7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which former Giant Saquon Barkley ran wild in that game.
The Giants’ loss to the Panthers ranks as the top loss this season not only because it was the last game in which the Giants were favored to win but because it occurred on an international stage, the game played in Munich, Germany.
The Panthers came into the game struggling, perhaps even more so than the Giants were at the time. Carolina, in having to go back to Bryce Young, did so because veteran Andy Dalton was injured, and Young not only kept his team in the game, he delivered their second straight win of the season at the time and their last win since.
In what would be his final game as a Giant, quarterback Daniel Jones had two red zone interceptions that erased any opportunity at points. Jones finished the day 22-for-37 for 190 yards and the two picks.
The backbreaker was rookie running back Tyrone Tracy’s fumble on the first play of overtime, which gave the Panthers the ball at the Giants’ 23-yard line. Piniero then hit a 36-yard field goal to lift the Panthers past the Giants 20-17.
The ironic part of Tracy's gaffe was that the fumble was forced by A'Shawn Robinson, who played for the Giants in 2023.
The Giants had shown some fight as they battled back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter. Giants kicker Graham Gano tied the game with a 42-yard field goal with five seconds to play in regulation.
For the Giants, the overtime loss to the Panthers led to Jones's benching and subsequent release after the team came out of its bye.
Tommy DeVito would get the start the following week. Since then, DeVito was replaced by Drew Lock as the starter, and the Giants, whose loss to the Panthers was their fifth in a row, have gone on to lose four more games, with a chance this weekend of setting a new franchise record for longest losing streak (10 games).
If the Giants fail to win another game this season, their two wins would not only be their fewest since the NFL adapted a 17-game schedule, but it would also be the first time since 1974 when under then-head coach Bill Arnsparger, the Giants, in a 14-game season, went 2-12, their current record.