Additional Giants Pre-draft Visits Revealed
The New York Giants hosted three additional draft prospects as part of the top 30 visits. The Athletic reported that the visits included TCU receiver Savion Williams, Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver, and Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black.
Williams, 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, appeared in 52 games over five seasons for TCU. He recorded 137 receptions for 1,655 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He also rushed 62 times for 384 yards and six touchdowns, and has kickoff return experience, having finished sixth in the Big 12 in 2020 with a 22.3 average, the only season he returned kickoffs.
Oliver, 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, played defensive end/outside linebacker for the Cowboys. He appeared in 43 games and recorded 134 tackles, 23.5 tackles for oss, 23.5 sacks and seven pass breakups.
Oliver also led the Big 12 in sacks during the 2021 season, recording 11.5 sacks.
Black, 6-feet and 185 pounds, appeared in 61 games with the Cowboys. He recorded 100 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions and 21 pass breakups, taking most of his career snaps as an outside cornerback.
Top 30 draft visits end April 16.
