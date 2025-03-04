Another Mock Draft Has Giants Passing on This Quarterback
It had initially seemed like a foregone conclusion that the New York Giants would select a top quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders was still on the board, Big Blue would scoop him up.
That could still be the case even though rumors from the combine suggest the Giants are very interested in trading up to the first overall pick, where they would presumably select Ward with the first overall pick.
But in his pre-combine mock draft, renowned NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Giants passing on taking a quarterback and rolling with Heisman Trophy winner and two-way sensation Travis Hunter of Colorado.
This scenario matches the projection of fellow NFL.com draft expert Dan Parr, who believes New York should covet the top attainable athlete and playmaker at the No. 3 slot. Hunter's potential to impact the game as a top cornerback while occasionally mixing in at wide receiver mesmerizes analysts and fans alike.
And it is coming at the expense of Sanders and Ward. The Giants want to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, but the odds of that player becoming a long-term solution feel low. Can they afford to skip past a young signal-caller who racked up impressive numbers at a previously moribund program?
Conversely, the Giants cannot reach for another quarterback with a high pick like they did with Daniel Jones in 2019. The team has enough areas of improvement to justify drafting the best player on the board, which, in Jermeiah's mock, is Hunter.
However, there is no harder box to check off than finding a franchise quarterback. If New York were to select and miss on another quarterback, it would not sit well with anyone.
As if it is not clear by now, this is a pivotal draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Schoen said the Giants have pledged to do due diligence in investigating all the options, both draft prospects and veterans.
Quarterback-based miscalculations can set the franchise back several years. The Giants already know this. They have to nail this decision. A stressful couple of months await them and their fans.