Could Giants Look to Move Jalin Hyatt to Jets in a Draft Weekend Trade?
The New York Jets need wide receiver help, and it just so happens that the New York Giants have an abundance to where they could send over to their MetLife Stadium neighbors in a trade ahead of this year’s draft.
So believes Rich Cimini of ESPN, who mentioned the possibility of the Giants sending Jalin Hyatt to the Jets in a recent episode of his Take Flight podcast.
“The concerning part is, here we are in late March, and … the Jets have arguably the worst group of pass catchers in the league,” Cimini said.
“I think the Jets need to go out and sign a wide receiver. … The Jets haven’t made any bold moves at receiver. A name to watch … Jalin Hyatt with the Giants … could be the odd man out in that receiver situation, especially if they draft like a Travis Hunter.”
Hyatt, whom the Giants traded up to get in the third round of the 2023 draft, has been a puzzle to figure out. After a promising-looking rookie campaign in which he caught 23 of 40 pass targets for 373 yards and teased hints of blazing downfield speed, Hyatt saw a sharp decrease in his deployment in the passing game last season.
Hyatt, who during the 2024 training camp had competed with Darius Slayton for the WR2 role only to lose out on that, saw action in 16 games with three starts for the Giants last season. He was targeted just 19 times, catching eight balls for 62 yards. And he’s yet to record a receiving touchdown in two NFL seasons.
With the Giants having re-signed Slayton to a three-year deal, the Giants’ top three receivers from last season–Malik Nabers, Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson–will remain the same.
Slayton’s value to the Giants offense extends beyond his pass-catching abilities. He was also the top blocking receiver for the Giants last season, a key but often overlooked aspect of a receiver’s game.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Hyatt, meanwhile, has tried to remain patient with waiting for his opportunities, but it’s certainly fair to wonder if, given the additions the Giants made in free agency, which include Zach Pascal and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, along with the re-signing of Ihmir Smith-Marsette might mean the Giants are looking to get more height into their receiving target group.
Pascal, Humphrey, and Smith-Marsette also contribute to special teams, whereas Hyatt does not. And that factor could make the likelihood of his being traded during draft weekend a realistic possibility.
And if the Giants draft Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, that would be another nail in the coffin for Hyatt’s time with the Giants, as adding the two-way draft prospect would all but certainly shove Hyatt further down the pecking order.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.