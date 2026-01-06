Giants Interim Head Coach Mike Kafka Reflects on 7-game Audition

The results of New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka’s seven-game audition weren’t what he hoped to achieve; the 2-5 record is unlikely to be enough to convince the team’s decision-making brass to remove the “interim” label from his title.

But the experience hasn’t dimmed Kafka’s dream of becoming a full-fledged head coach; in fact, it’s only served to fuel the fire within him as far as his confidence goes.

“ I'm very proud of the work I did here,” Kafka said in what was likely his final press briefing in the role.

“Obviously, from a results-wise, we need to get a few more wins. But I'm really proud of how our guys responded, really proud of our coaching staff, everyone working together towards a common goal and then finishing the season strong with two great wins.”

Kafka, who confirmed that he would be interviewing for the Giants job, said the experience of leading the team these past seven weeks was a great learning experience.

“I certainly learned a lot about myself, certainly learned about others, leadership, the game,” he said.

“You're asked to do different responsibilities, more game management, operating with the special teams, operating with the defense a little bit more. So, those are all great experiences and absolutely made me much more confident in my abilities to be a head coach.”

For now, Kafka–and the rest of the Giants assistant coaches–will get a couple of weeks off while general manager Joe Schoen conducts the interview process with those head coaching candidates he’s assembled, Kafka included.

But don’t expect Kafka to sit idly by while he waits for his interview, not just from the Giants but from any other team that might be interested in him.

“Even when you're on vacation, it never really leaves you,” he said. “I'll have my mind in it. But get away, decompress a little bit from the season, get refreshed, recharged, and get ready to go.”

And if it’s not with the Giants, Kafka believes he’ll have a job somewhere next season, even if it’s not a head coaching post.

“I'm not going to get into the hypotheticals on it. Just kind of going to take it one day at a time,” he said.

Regardless of what happens, Kafka expressed gratitude to the Giants for affording him the opportunity.

“I love working here. So, I'm going to continue to enjoy it till they tell me I can't anymore. So again, it's been a pleasure and an honor to be in this position, in this role. It's a privilege, not a right, and I understand that.

“One thing I can say is I gave it everything I had and will continue to do that for this organization as long as they have me.”

