Giants Draft Targets: Hidden Gems at Colorado Pro Day Beyond Sanders & Hunter
The New York Giants sent a large party to Boulder, Colorado, for the Buffaloes' pro day. Of course, they and all the NFL organizations were there to see quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter perform publicly for the first time this offseason.
The NFL Network showed every throw Sanders made to his group of receivers, including Hunter. While those two will garner a lot of attention around the country, particularly from Big Blue Nation, there are other players worth mentioning who could fill roles for the Giants.
WR Will Sheppard
Sheppard is a high-level contested ball catcher who has consistently produced over the last four seasons in college at two different programs.
When you look deeper into the situation, he raised his play in his final year at Colorado and was the top target at Vanderbilt for three seasons.
When he transferred in 2024, he had to share targets with Travis Hunter, the eventual Biletnikoff Award winner, and two other future NFL prospects, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Sheppard still managed to put up numbers similar to his numbers at Vandy. His long, explosive frame should transition well into the NFL and allow him to be a productive X or Z receiver in an offense. He could complement the guys in the Giants receiving corps well.
WR Jimmy Horn, Jr.
Horn is known as the speed burner on this Colorado team, but despite his blazing speed, he was not used as a downfield home run threat.
Instead, the game plan was to get the ball into his hands quickly and allow him to run after the catch. In his 2023 season, he caught 58 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns.
His 2024 was supposed to be when he exploded, but instead, he dealt with many nagging injuries throughout the season.
You can still see his progress. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 441 yards, increasing his yards per reception by over two yards. He has worked on filling out his frame and has a chance to be a menace as a kick returner and explosive intermediate pass catcher.
WR LaJohntay Wester
With all due respect to Travis Hunter, Wester is the most prolific receiver on this Colorado team.
During his four seasons at Florida Atlantic, he broke records and amassed 252 receptions for 2703 yards and 21 touchdowns. That included a senior season where he caught 108 passes for 1168 yards and eight touchdowns.
He then spent his graduate season in Boulder, where he had 74 passes for 931 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. He is longer than you think and has a frame that can add more muscle.
He is an intelligent shift route runner with sneaky home-run-hitting speed. He could be a valuable asset as a player who could be a short- and intermediate-target merchant and turn them into big plays.
S Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig
Silmon-Craig is a very intelligent football player who operated like a quarterback on the defense at Colorado.
Over the past two seasons, Craig has had success as a third-level safety but was truly unlocked when he moved more to the second level. He was a tackling machine in 2024, recording 90 tackles, including 66 solos.
He diagnoses rushing plays exceptionally well and has the athleticism to get to the ball right now. One of the knocks on him will be his slight build at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, but whatever he lacks in size, he makes up in heart.
He will be a core special teamer for any organization and could help the Giants add more talent on special teams.
S Shilo Sanders
Sanders is a heat-seeking missile on a football field. At 5-foot-11 and just under 200 pounds, he is not the biggest safety, but as the self-proclaimed “CEO of the Headache Gang,” he packs a big punch.
He played at the third level in Colorado as a free safety, but he is best as an intermediate defender. He had five forced fumbles over his final two seasons.
He is a see-ball, get-ball type, so he could be an immediate special teams force for the Giants as a gunner on punt and kickoff teams and a blocker on return squads.
Once on the team, he will show how sticky he can be in intermediate coverage and how talented he is as a blitzer.
DE BJ Green
Green is another player who joined Colorado in 2024 and immediately raised the level of the other pass rushers around him. He recorded six sacks at Arizona State in 2023 and followed that up with 7.5 Sacks for the Buffaloes last season.
He is another defender who has been overlooked because he is only six feet tall and 260 pounds. He is explosive off the ball and is violent with his hands. He could be a day-three selection as a depth pass rusher and special teamer.
He is similar to former Jackson State standout James Houston, who plays for the Browns.
DL Chidozie Nwankwo
This Colorado defense had real issues working against the run in 2023. When Nwankwo joined the team in 2024, he became a massive force in the middle of that defense.
He is a load to deal with, standing 5-foot-11 and 300 pounds, which is why he has been overlooked, but his size is a positive.
He has leverage over offensive linemen, allowing him to anchor down, shed blockers, and be disruptive as a run defender. He could have tremendous value as a day-three selection for the Giants as a run-stuffer with a really good motor. Sign up a lot of Giants fans for that.
