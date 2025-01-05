New York Giants to Pick Third in 2025 Draft

Giants Country

No, it's not where everyone hoped they'd be picking, but the Giants' draft spot in the first three rounds is promising.

The New York Giants lost their 11th straight game to the Eagles in Philadelphia, this one by a score of 20-13. In doing so, they also recorded their 14th loss of the season, a new franchise high.

But there is potentially good news regarding where the Giants will draft this coming April, as their loss and the win by the Patriots helped push the Giants up from fourth to third in the draft order. 

That means the Giants should have a chance at landing one of Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami, the top two quarterbacks in this draft class. 

If the Titans and Brtowns, the two teams drafting ahead of the Giants, snap up both, the Giants would have the option to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, widely regarded as the best player in the draft. 

Per Tankathon, the Giants have three picks in the top 100. Their draft slots are currently Nos. 3, 34, 65, 104, 134, 153, 219, 245 and 256. Regarding the first three rounds and where the Giants pick, they will pick third in the first round, second in the second round, and first in the third round.

