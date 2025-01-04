Giants Country

They Might Be Giants: Top Performers from CFB Quarterfinal Round

Damian Parson has a few more names who could fit potential New York Giants needs.

Damian Parson

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a long pass for a first down near the end zone in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a long pass for a first down near the end zone in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football quarterfinal playoffs are in the books, and we look at some standouts from that round who are potential Giants draft fits.

WR Matthew Golden, Texas

One of the best performances in the Quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs came from Texas's number-one wide receiver, Matthew Golden. 

When quarterback Quinn Ewers needed a big first down conversion or late-game score in overtime, he looked Golden's way. 

Golden finished the game with ten targets, seven catches, 149 yards receiving, one touchdown, and a two-point conversion. He continues to dominate the competition with route running, ball skills, and explosiveness. 

Golden is making a name for himself and raising his 2025 NFL Draft stock game after game. The Giants should watch for him as a potential WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers.

Tyleik Williams
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates the tackle of Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) on a run during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Oregon's offense struggled to run the ball and pass-protect against the Buckeyes defensive front, and Tyleik Williams played a big part in those struggles. 

Williams played with strength and quickness at the point of attack in the run game. He created quick backfield penetration and reset the line of scrimmage, making life difficult for the running backs. 

His presence was made known and felt on passing downs with two hurries and a hit on the quarterback. Williams would make a nice running mate alongside Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' interior defensive line.

Cam Skattebo
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) cuts past Texas defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan 1, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo epitomized carrying the team on his back. Skattebo was unstoppable after finding his rhythm from his slow start against an elite Texas Longhorns defense. 

He ran with intent, purpose, patience, and power. Skattebo did everything to help power his team back from a two-score deficit. 

He threw a touchdown pass, finished with nearly 100 yards receiving, and rushed for over 140 yards on the ground. 

Skattebo would create a thunder-and-lightning duo with rookie RB Tyrone Tracy. With both running backs also having experience as receiving options out of the backfield, playcalling would be a lot of fun to watch unfold.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State

Nolan Rucci played a great game against Boise State's defensive front. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, Rucci displayed solid athleticism and quickness off the ball in the run game. 

He did well with moving bodies and climbing to the second level/into space to create alleys for his RBs. For most of the game, Rucci kept the pocket clean for quarterback Drew Allar. A potential offensive tackle addition to the Giants' offensive line room.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Josh Conerly, Oregon State

When discussing potential offensive tackle additions for the Giants' Oregon's Josh Conerly has a compelling case. His draft stock arrow has been moving upward for most of the regular season, and his name could be called early on Day 2. 

Conerly had a good game despite losing to Ohio State. He allowed four-pressure, but no QB hits or sacks in this game. He brings athleticism, easy movements/change of directions, and footwork to mirror and match rushers. 

If the Giants wanted to improve their rushing attack and pass protection, Conerly on Day 2 would be the right move, especially if they select a quarterback in round one.

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

