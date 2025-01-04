They Might Be Giants: Top Performers from CFB Quarterfinal Round
The college football quarterfinal playoffs are in the books, and we look at some standouts from that round who are potential Giants draft fits.
WR Matthew Golden, Texas
One of the best performances in the Quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs came from Texas's number-one wide receiver, Matthew Golden.
When quarterback Quinn Ewers needed a big first down conversion or late-game score in overtime, he looked Golden's way.
Golden finished the game with ten targets, seven catches, 149 yards receiving, one touchdown, and a two-point conversion. He continues to dominate the competition with route running, ball skills, and explosiveness.
Golden is making a name for himself and raising his 2025 NFL Draft stock game after game. The Giants should watch for him as a potential WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers.
IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Oregon's offense struggled to run the ball and pass-protect against the Buckeyes defensive front, and Tyleik Williams played a big part in those struggles.
Williams played with strength and quickness at the point of attack in the run game. He created quick backfield penetration and reset the line of scrimmage, making life difficult for the running backs.
His presence was made known and felt on passing downs with two hurries and a hit on the quarterback. Williams would make a nice running mate alongside Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' interior defensive line.
RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Cam Skattebo epitomized carrying the team on his back. Skattebo was unstoppable after finding his rhythm from his slow start against an elite Texas Longhorns defense.
He ran with intent, purpose, patience, and power. Skattebo did everything to help power his team back from a two-score deficit.
He threw a touchdown pass, finished with nearly 100 yards receiving, and rushed for over 140 yards on the ground.
Skattebo would create a thunder-and-lightning duo with rookie RB Tyrone Tracy. With both running backs also having experience as receiving options out of the backfield, playcalling would be a lot of fun to watch unfold.
OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State
Nolan Rucci played a great game against Boise State's defensive front. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds, Rucci displayed solid athleticism and quickness off the ball in the run game.
He did well with moving bodies and climbing to the second level/into space to create alleys for his RBs. For most of the game, Rucci kept the pocket clean for quarterback Drew Allar. A potential offensive tackle addition to the Giants' offensive line room.
Offensive Tackle Josh Conerly, Oregon State
When discussing potential offensive tackle additions for the Giants' Oregon's Josh Conerly has a compelling case. His draft stock arrow has been moving upward for most of the regular season, and his name could be called early on Day 2.
Conerly had a good game despite losing to Ohio State. He allowed four-pressure, but no QB hits or sacks in this game. He brings athleticism, easy movements/change of directions, and footwork to mirror and match rushers.
If the Giants wanted to improve their rushing attack and pass protection, Conerly on Day 2 would be the right move, especially if they select a quarterback in round one.