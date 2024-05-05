Giants' Ex-General Manager Dave Gettleman Has Curt Opinion of Draft Analysts
Former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman didn't mince words in offering an opinion about independent NFL draft analysts working outside the NFL's 32 clubs' infrastructures.
In an interview appearing in a newsletter run by Inside the League's Neil Stratton, Gettleman too aim at media draft analysts who evaluate and grade draft picks.
“I finally broke down and got a subscription to The Athletic because it was $1 a month, but it’s like anything else," Gettleman said.
"You got this guy giving every team grades, but you gotta be kidding me. Who are you? What have you done? When have you put your nuts on the line? But, sadly, you got owners listening to these clowns. And even GMs listening to these clowns.”
It's unclear if Gettleman, the team's general manager from 2018-2021, referred to a specific analyst at The Athletic or to draft analysts in general.
Gettleman, during his tenure with the Giants as general manager, didn't exactly wow people with his draft classes, free agency personnel moves, or salary cap management. Under his watch, the Giants compiled a 19-46 record (.292 winning percentage), which saw the Giants' best record over his tenure happen in 2020 when the team finished 6-10 with Joe Judge as the head coach.
Other than for a handful of draft picks, such as left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, both of whom have achieved All-Pro honors in their respective careers and who are part of the current team's foundation, Gettleman's drafts have left a lot to be desired.
Only nine of his draft picks--quarterback Daniel Jones, Lawrence, and receiver Darius Slayton from 2019; Thomas, cornerback Darnay Holmes, and linebacker Carter Coughlin from 2020; and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Aaron Robinson, and running back Gary Brightwell from 2021--remain on the roster.
Within his four draft classes have been some head-scratching moves that people are still second-guessing to this day.
These include his drafting of running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick in 2018 despite the roster lacking a solid offensive line, his decision to trade back into the first round in 2019 for cornerback DeAndre Baker despite some questions about Baker's work ethic, and his decision to pass on selecting outside linebacker Micah Parsons in 2021 instead trading down for receiver Kadarius Toney.
Gettleman began his tenure with the Giants in 1998 as a scout. He earned promotions to director of pro personnel in 1999 and senior pro personnel analyst in 2012 before leaving the franchise for a stint as the general manager of the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017.
Under his watch, the Panthers went 51–28–1 and qualified for the postseason three times, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season, a game in which the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos 24-10.
He was relieved of his duties in Carolina just before the start of training camp in 2017 and was hired by the Giants in December of that year following Jerry Reese's in-season dismissal.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel