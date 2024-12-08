Giants Fall to Saints 14-11; Remain Winless at Home
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants’ disappointing season continued with their 14-11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants are winless at home this season and in the thick of an eight-game losing streak.
Unlike previous losses, the Giants kept this one close. The banged-up defense, missing starters like Dexter Lawrence, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Deonte Banks, and Bobby Okereke, managed to hold the Saints rushing attack, led by Alvin Kamara, to just 44 yards on 17 carries and the rushing offense as a whole to only 92 yards on 33 carries.
That marked the first time the Giants held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing since September 26, when they limited the Dallas Cowboys to 80 yards on 23 carries.
But as has motley been the case for the Giants, they hurt their cause, losing ten points due to penalties, including a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown by Ihmir Smith-Marsette that was called back due to a holding penalty by cornerback Greg Stroman and a 48-yard field goal by kicker GRaham Gano that was wiped off the board thanks to a personal foul by offensive lineman Jake Kubas.
Still, the Giants fought against a Saints team that came into the game with its struggles. New York limited New Orleans to 292 yards of net offense but could not shut them down in the red zone, where the Saints finished two for two.
The Giants also got their first interception when cornerback TRe Hawkins III picked off Saints quarterback Derek Carr in the third quarter, but the Giants couldn’t convert that turnover into points.
The Giants made a last-ditch attempt to send the game into overtime on their final drive, a 10-play effort that began at their 27-yard line but ended with Gano’s 35-yard field goal being blocked by Bryan Bresee.
The Giants, now 2-11, currently hold the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, one spot behind the Las Vegas Raiders, who are also at 2-11.
The Saints scored thanks to running back Kendre Miller, who scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to give either side its first points of the game. Then, in the third quarter, with the score 7-3, New Orleans receiver Jawan Johnson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to cap the Saints' scoring on the day.
The Giants pulled to within three with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter on Tyrone TRacy’s 1-yard run.
The Giants are back home again next week when they will face the Baltimore Ravens, who are on a bye this week. The Saints will host the Washington Commanders next week.