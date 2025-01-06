Giants Fans Express Optimism On Social Media; Desire To Keep Daboll And Schoen
New York Giants fans who took to social media after the game on Sunday are not straddling the fence about whether they want ownership to retain coach Brian Daboll and/or general manager Joe Schoen.
They appear to want them both to return, despite a season of griping and moaning.
Well, almost everyone.
One fan looks forward to the dust settling and co-owner John Mara retaining Daboll and Schoen. She is looking forward to the brass rebuilding the roster through free agency and the draft. She thinks a new quarterback is what the doctor ordered for a Giants rebuild.
Fans firmly believe both should be back and should use their first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft to pick a game changer, whether it be a quarterback or not.
The Giants will have the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants are reasonably assured of getting a quality plug and play starter with the pick, so long as they don't take an early flier on some they have to reach for.
Fans are looking at New York grabbing one of the three top players in the draft including two-way player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or quarterbacks Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. All three have expressed their desire to play for the Giants.
It is strange, but even after the 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which closes one of the worst seasons in Giants history, fans on social media remain relatively optimistic due solely to the Giants' high draft position.
Fans basically forgot they would have had the first overall pick if not for a win last week over the Indianapolis Colts,
Some fans do not want Ward or Sanders. They are not looking for the Giants to use the first-round pick on the quarterback position.
They want Hunter, who can electrify on both sides of the ball. He can be a WR2 alongside Malik Nabers and play one of the defensive back positions.
One fan is adamant he wants a quarterback. Not just any quarterback, he wants to see Ward drop to the Giants with the third pick. He sees the light at the end of the tunnel and Ward calling the shots in the huddle.
Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell saw Ward play his last college game in the Pop Tart Bowl on Dec. 28. They watched Ward put on a clinic for the first half, before yielding to backup Emory Williams.
Some Giants fans would rather look at the glass as half full as opposed to half empty. This one fan sees a bright future with the Giants as they have three top picks in the first 100 picks. It is a very optimistic way to look at it.
It is now incumbent on the scouting department to use the picks wisely and select the right players at the top of the draft. This is Schoen's biggest priority and if he is retained he will be in charge of the draft.
Another fan is looking for Sanders to quarterback the Giants and for Schoen to pick him in the first round. He likes the thought of having Sanders paired with Nabers.