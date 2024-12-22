New York Giants Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The New York Giants, who are getting all three of their starting cornerbacks back this week (Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, and Dru Phillips), made cornerbacks Greg Stroman, Dee Williams, and Divaad Wilson among their Week 16 inactive players against the Atlanta Falcons.
Stroman is the only one of the three to have been declared out due to injury.
The rest of the Giants' inactive players include guard Aaron Stinnie, who was declared out on Friday with a concussion, defensive lineman CAsey Rogers, and quarterback Tim Boyle (emergency quarterback).
Jake Kubas is expected to get the start for Stinnie at left guard; however if he struggles or gets injured, don’t be surprised if the Giants, who elevated offensive tackle Tyre Phillips from their practice squad for this game, moves to right tackle and Evan Neal, the starting right tackle, moves over to left guard.
The Falcons inactive players include: running back Carlos Washington, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, tackle Brandon Parker, receiver Casey Washington, and receiver Dylan Drummond.