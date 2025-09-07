Referee Clay Martin’s Crew Assigned to NY Giants-Commanders Week 1 Opener
Referee Clay Martin’s crew has been assigned to officiate the Week 1 regular-season opener between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders.
Martin is in his eighth season as a referee. His crew from 2024–down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Brian Perry, field judge Dave Hawkshaw, side judge Alonzo Ramsey, back judge Greg Wilson, and replay official Bryant Thompson–mostly returns intact with two new additions: umpire Steve Woods (from Craig Wrolstadt's crew) and replay assistant Artenzia Young-Seigler (from Brad Rogers’ crew).
Last season, Martin’s crew threw the eighth-most penalty flags (215) for 1,766 yards.
His crew only worked one Giants game last season, that being the Week 4 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. In that game, the crew tossed 15 flags for 124 yards, four of which were called on the Giants and 11 on the Cowboys.
His crew, which graded high enough to earn the AFC Divisional Playoff round between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, did not receive any regular-season assignments involving the Commanders.
Martin, 50 years old, first entered the NFL in 2015 as an umpire. He was promoted to referee in 2018 to fill the openings that ensued following the retirements of Terry McAulay and Gene Steratore.
