Three Key Matchups for New York Giants vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Giants' Week 5 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals will have no shortage of key matchups that could decide the game’s outcome. Here are our picks for the top ones.
Giants LT Andrew Thomas vs. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
The Bengals enter this game with six sacks on the year, tied for second fewest behind the Atlanta Falcons (5). But of those six sacks, defensive end Trey Hendrickson has half of them, those coming in Weeks 2 and 3 of the season (both Bengals losses).
Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who will likely see Hendrickson across from him most of the evening, will be looking to slow the defender down. Thomas, per PFF, has allowed 13 pressures in 211 pass-block snaps, just four shy of his 2023 total in 376 pass-block snaps.
He’s also been charged with giving up two sacks to opponents this season, all amounting to a 96.3 pass-blocking efficiency rating, his lowest since his rookie campaign.
If Hendrickson becomes a thorn in Thomas’s side, don’t be surprised if the coaches put some help over there to slow down the pass rush, especially if right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who, per PFF, has allowed zero sacks in 201 pass-block snaps, continues his strong play.
Giants WR Darius Slayton vs. Cincinnati Defensive Secondary
The Giants will again be without star receiver Malik Nabers, who remains in the concussion protocol. But if last week was any indication, the passing game should turn out fine.
That’s because Darius Slayton, who saw an uptick in his pass targets (11) and who caught eight balls for 122 yards, is going against a Bengals pass defense that, per Pro Football Focus, ranks 25th against the opponents' outside receivers.
Slayton, who has lined up as an outside receiver in 140 of his 182 pass snaps in which he’s run routes, has 244 receiving yards, which ranks 11th among receivers this season.
If he and quarterback Daniel Jones can continue to connect on those passes, that will go a long way toward the Giants moving the chains and, better yet, keeping the Bengals' potent offense off the field.
Giants CB Deonte Banks vs. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a way about his play that makes opposing defensive backs look silly when they try to cover him–he’s that good. Chase is coming off a huge performance in which he caught ten balls out of 12 pass targets for 193 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
He’s recorded a long of at least 28 yards in four of his first five games played. According to NextGen Stats, Chase leads the NFL in receiving yards that are over-expected on both receptions, with under ten air yards (+98) and over ten air yards (+142) this season.
Meanwhile, Deonte Banks, who has traveled with the opposition’s top receiver in four of the five games played this season, answered the bell after his position coach, Jerome Henderson, openly challenged him to play better.
Banks held D.K. Metcalf to one catch (out of three targets) for 10 yards and forced a fumble that the Giants recovered. While the arrow appears to be pointing up, it’s also worth noting that, per NextGen Stats, Banks has also allowed four touchdowns as the nearest defender in coverage through the first five weeks of this season, which ties him for the most in the NFL, that total matching what he gave up all of last year.