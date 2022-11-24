New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Odds, History, and More

The Giants are coming off of their worst loss of the season on Sunday, losing to the Lions 31-18. It was certainly a reality check for the Giants, who now have to quickly turn it around for a Thanksgiving matchup against the division rival Cowboys on Thursday.

The Giants are heading into this game severely injured. Adoree’ Jackson, the team’s number one cornerback, is out four to six weeks with a sprained MCL. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Sunday, ending his first season in the NFL. Center Jon Feliciano and right tackle Tyre Phillips also left the game and are in jeopardy of missing Thursday’s game as well.

Dallas is coming off of a dominant performance against the Vikings, winning 40-3. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this matchup, but if the Giants can somehow come out of this game victorious, the NFC East race will be even more interesting.

New York Giants (7-3) vs Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 4:30pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Regular Season History: The Giants and Cowboys have met 120 times, with Dallas currently winning the all-time series 72-46-2. Dallas has won 10 of its last 11 games vs the Giants, with their last victory coming in Week 3 of this year. The Giants last win against Dallas was almost two years ago, in Week 17 of the 2020 season. The two teams previously met each other on Thanksgiving in 1992, with the Cowboys winning 30-3.

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 225, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+350) | Dallas Cowboys (-450)

Total: 45.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Dallas Cowboys Under (-110)

Injuries

NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): OUT

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT

NYG CB Fabian Moreau (oblique): OUT

NYG RT Evan Neal (knee): OUT

NYG LG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT

NYG OG Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT

NYG C Jon Feliciano (neck): OUT

NYG S Dane Belton (clavicle): Questionable

NYG LT Andrew Thomas (illness): Questionable

NYG RT Tyre Phillips (neck): Questionable

NYG S Jason Pinnock (jaw): Questionable

NYG WR Richie James (knee): Questionable

DAL LB Anthony Barr (hamstring): OUT

DAL DE Tarell Basham (illness): Doubtful

DAL NT Jonathan Hankins (illness): Doubtful

DAL DE Dante Fowler (illness): Questionable

DAL CB Kelvin Joseph (illness): Questionable

DAL DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot/illness): Questionable

DAL DT Osa Odighizuwa (knee): Questionable

DAL LB Micah Parsons (knee/ankle): Questionable

DAL DT Neville Gallimore (illness): Questionable

DAL S Donovan Wilson (illness): Questionable

Referee: Scott Novak

