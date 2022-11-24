Skip to main content

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: How to Watch, Odds, History, and More

Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.

The Giants are coming off of their worst loss of the season on Sunday, losing to the Lions 31-18. It was certainly a reality check for the Giants, who now have to quickly turn it around for a Thanksgiving matchup against the division rival Cowboys on Thursday.

The Giants are heading into this game severely injured. Adoree’ Jackson, the team’s number one cornerback, is out four to six weeks with a sprained MCL. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL on Sunday, ending his first season in the NFL. Center Jon Feliciano and right tackle Tyre Phillips also left the game and are in jeopardy of missing Thursday’s game as well.

Dallas is coming off of a dominant performance against the Vikings, winning 40-3. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this matchup, but if the Giants can somehow come out of this game victorious, the NFC East race will be even more interesting.

Be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.

New York Giants (7-3) vs Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 4:30pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Regular Season History: The Giants and Cowboys have met 120 times, with Dallas currently winning the all-time series 72-46-2. Dallas has won 10 of its last 11 games vs the Giants, with their last victory coming in Week 3 of this year. The Giants last win against Dallas was almost two years ago, in Week 17 of the 2020 season. The two teams previously met each other on Thanksgiving in 1992, with the Cowboys winning 30-3.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Play-By-Play. Greg Olsen, Analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 225, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants +9.5 (-110) | Dallas Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+350) | Dallas Cowboys (-450)

Total: 45.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Dallas Cowboys Under (-110)

Coverage from Giants Country

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

  • RB Tony Pollard (DAL): +510
  • WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL): +650
  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL): +660
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +660
  • TE Dalton Schultz (DAL): +1200

Injuries

  • NYG TE Daniel Bellinger (eye): OUT
  • NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT
  • NYG CB Fabian Moreau (oblique): OUT
  • NYG RT Evan Neal (knee): OUT
  • NYG LG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT
  • NYG OG Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT
  • NYG C Jon Feliciano (neck): OUT
  • NYG S Dane Belton (clavicle): Questionable
  • NYG LT Andrew Thomas (illness): Questionable
  • NYG RT Tyre Phillips (neck): Questionable
  • NYG S Jason Pinnock (jaw): Questionable
  • NYG WR Richie James (knee): Questionable
  • DAL LB Anthony Barr (hamstring): OUT
  • DAL DE Tarell Basham (illness): Doubtful
  • DAL NT Jonathan Hankins (illness): Doubtful
  • DAL DE Dante Fowler (illness): Questionable
  • DAL CB Kelvin Joseph (illness): Questionable
  • DAL DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot/illness): Questionable
  • DAL DT Osa Odighizuwa (knee): Questionable
  • DAL LB Micah Parsons (knee/ankle): Questionable
  • DAL DT Neville Gallimore (illness): Questionable
  • DAL S Donovan Wilson (illness): Questionable

Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.

Referee: Scott Novak

