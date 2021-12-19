New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Gameday Inactive Lists
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J -- Thanks to their COVIF-19 outbreak, the Giants only had to list two players as inactive this week, and neither--quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) are a surprise.
Jones was declared out Friday and will miss his third straight game since suffering what the team has called a "strained neck." There seems to be no timetable as to when or if he'll be able to return this season.
Bredeson, whom the Giants acquired in a preseason trade with the Ravens, is also inactive this week. Bredeson was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
In some good news, receiver Sterling Shepard (calf), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps), left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), all of whom were listed as questionable for this weekend, are active. However, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload these players will receive this weekend.
If Shepard is hampered in any way, the team has Alex Bachman up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Bachman, who can fill in at the slot receiver position, was also spotted doing defensive back drills during pre-game warmups. The intent is to have him ready in case the already thinned-out Giants defensive secondary suffer any injuries during the game.
Dallas running back Tony Pollard (foot) is active for the team today. The Cowboys inactive list includes quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Azur Kamara, left tackle Tyron Smith, and receiver Simi Fehoko.
