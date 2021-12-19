Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Gameday Inactive Lists
Publish date:

New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Gameday Inactive Lists

Giants only list two inactive players thanks to their COVID-19 outbreak.
Author:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Giants only list two inactive players thanks to their COVID-19 outbreak.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J -- Thanks to their COVIF-19 outbreak, the Giants only had to list two players as inactive this week, and neither--quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle) are a surprise.

Jones was declared out Friday and will miss his third straight game since suffering what the team has called a "strained neck." There seems to be no timetable as to when or if he'll be able to return this season.

Bredeson, whom the Giants acquired in a preseason trade with the Ravens, is also inactive this week. Bredeson was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

In some good news, receiver Sterling Shepard (calf), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps), left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), all of whom were listed as questionable for this weekend, are active. However, it remains to be seen how heavy of a workload these players will receive this weekend.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 10, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General view of the MetLife Stadium exterior before the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants.
Game Day

New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Gameday Inactive Lists

Giants only list two inactive players thanks to their COVID-19 outbreak.

53 seconds ago
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Tight Ends

The Giants offense supposedly is tight end friendly. So why then has the unit only been deployed in 16.3 percent of the passing game snaps through 13 games of the season?

52 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
Play
News

Kevin Abrams "Strong Contender" to Succeed Dave Gettleman | Report

The Giants have historically stayed in house with their general manager candidates. Will they do the same thing when Dave Gettleman retires?

1 hour ago

If Shepard is hampered in any way, the team has Alex Bachman up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Bachman, who can fill in at the slot receiver position, was also spotted doing defensive back drills during pre-game warmups. The intent is to have him ready in case the already thinned-out Giants defensive secondary suffer any injuries during the game.

Dallas running back Tony Pollard (foot) is active for the team today. The Cowboys inactive list includes quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Azur Kamara, left tackle Tyron Smith, and receiver Simi Fehoko. 

  

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Nov 10, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General view of the MetLife Stadium exterior before the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the New York Giants.
Game Day

New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Gameday Inactive Lists

53 seconds ago
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) catches the ball during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Tight Ends

52 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
News

Kevin Abrams "Strong Contender" to Succeed Dave Gettleman | Report

1 hour ago
Aug 24, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pats the helmet of receiver Tavon Austin (10) prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 15 Prediction

3 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a third quarter touchdown against New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

3 hours ago
Jan 20, 2008; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) celebrates a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the NFC championship game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.
This and That

Eli Manning Reveals Trend He Picked Up from Brett Favre in 2007 NFC Championship Game

17 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

New York Giants Roster Tweaks and What They Might Mean for Sunday's Game vs. Dallas

19 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on before the game against New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Roster Rebuild Plan: Running Backs

19 hours ago