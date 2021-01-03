New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 17 Gameday Blog & Analysis

This week's Giants-Cowboys regular-series finale could be for all the marbles, as if every there was a "must-win" game for the Giants, this would be it.

When you only have 16 games that truly count for something, every week is a must-win.

Yet let's be real; there are some games a team can afford to lose that don't necessarily end up coming back to bite them in the standings or when playoff berths are determined.

That's not the case this week. This game is not only a must-win for the Giants, it's also a must-win for Dallas, as the winner will then have to wait until around 11:00 tonight to find out if they are headed to the postseason or headed home.

Can the Giants, who have been on a scoring drought of late, keep pace with a Cowboys team whose offense has started to click down the stretch?

Follow our live blog as we detail our observations and notes from the game. And be sure to stick around here at Giants Country for postgame coverage, thoughts, and much more after the game and into the week.

Giants: What to Watch For

Look to improve to 6-5 all-time in the month of January. The last time the Giants played a regular season game in January was in 2017 when they defeated the Washington Football Team 19-10.

With a win against Dallas, the Giants can finish 3-0 versus the NFC East at home for the first time since 2005.

QB Daniel Jones needs 15 yards (685) to reach 700 rushing yards for his career.

TE Evan Engram needs 4 receptions (61) to surpass his career-high of 64 (2017).

WR Sterling Shepard needs 9 receptions (58) to surpass his career high of 66 (2018).

K Graham Gano needs 1 more converted field goal (29 in a row) to move into first all-time in franchise history for consecutive field goals made. (Josh Brown, 29).

