Giants-Eagles Week 18 Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out
The New York Giant Week 18 inactive list pretty much consists of all their injured players who were declared out on Friday due to injury, with a couple of exceptions.
Cornerback Greg Stroman, cornerback Dee Williams, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, center John Michael Schmitz, and tackle Evan Neal are all inactive due to injury.
Quarterback Tim Boyle is the emergency quarterback and running back Dante Miller, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday, is also inactive.
Chris Hubbard is expected to get the start at right tackle for the Giants with Neal among those injured players who didn’t make the trip to Philadelphia.
Greg Van Roten will get another start at center, with Jake Kubas getting his second start at right guard. The inside linebackers figure to be Darius Muasau, who last week wore the green dot for the defense, and Ty Summers.
The Eagles inactives reads like a list of who’s who among their starters. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers DeVonta Smith and. A.J. Brown, running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Zack Braun, tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, guard Landon Dickerson, linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive tackle Jalen VCarter and cornerback Darius Slay will all sit this one out.
Of those, Hurts, who probably wouldn’t have played anyway, is still dealing with a concussion.