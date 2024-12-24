Big Blue Breakdown Live: New York Giants Seek Answers

Giants Country

Get the latest on the New York Giants from Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino.

Paul Dottino

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) reacts with wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) reacts with wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
 So many things have gone wrong for Big Blue this season, some of which were unavoidable. How does one sort through the issues? What may be gained from the season's final two games, and how might this impact the future?

The New York Giants have two games left before the offseason begins, and a host of questions need to be answered.

Their 10-game losing streak has set a team record, yet each player must continue to focus on every snap, understanding that these plays will likely impact their status going into next season.

They'll host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, a team still alive in the AFC playoff picture. So there's no rest for the weary, and playing spoiler will take a strong effort.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at the latest Giants happenings and their potential impact.

