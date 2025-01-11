Giants Country

New York Giants Face Big Roster Decisions (Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast)

What facets of the New York Giants' season were successful and how might those aspects help them move forward? Which soft spots may be fortified through the draft, trades or free agency?

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants owner John Mara, right, and general manager Joe Schoen, left, talk before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Some things are worth saving. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen knows he's got some solid units to build upon despite the team's 3-14 record this season. But he also knows there is much work to be done.

Schoen said he has slightly more than $40 million in salary cap room to work with. He also has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino breaks down the team's individual position groups to identify which ones need reinforcements and what might be done to acquire the necessary help.

