Giants Country

New York Giants Free Agency Outlook: Big Blue Breakdown Podcast

How well can the New York Giants fortify its weakest links through free agency?

Paul Dottino

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a clear starting point for the upcoming season: Find a way for the Giants to win as many games as possible with a veteran quarterback at the helm while trying to set up the team for future success.

It's a narrow needle to thread, especially when third-stringer Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on your roster. The Giants reportedly made a strong pitch to acquire former Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, who decided to renegotiate their deal and pulled him off the trade market.

That leaves Schoen with nearly three dozen pending veteran free-agent quarterbacks to choose from, although he could always investigate a trade with someone on another roster.

Team co-owner John Mara also outlined a need to improve the defense and the depth along the offensive line. Can Schoen find those pieces in free agency, or will he wait until the NFL Draft, where the Giants own seven selections, highlighted by the third overall pick?

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino sifted through all the possibilities and addressed fans' comments and questions.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS