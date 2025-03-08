New York Giants Free Agency Outlook: Big Blue Breakdown Podcast
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a clear starting point for the upcoming season: Find a way for the Giants to win as many games as possible with a veteran quarterback at the helm while trying to set up the team for future success.
It's a narrow needle to thread, especially when third-stringer Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback on your roster. The Giants reportedly made a strong pitch to acquire former Pro Bowler Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams, who decided to renegotiate their deal and pulled him off the trade market.
That leaves Schoen with nearly three dozen pending veteran free-agent quarterbacks to choose from, although he could always investigate a trade with someone on another roster.
Team co-owner John Mara also outlined a need to improve the defense and the depth along the offensive line. Can Schoen find those pieces in free agency, or will he wait until the NFL Draft, where the Giants own seven selections, highlighted by the third overall pick?
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino sifted through all the possibilities and addressed fans' comments and questions.