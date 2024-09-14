Giants Add Kicker Graham Gano to Week 2 Injury Report
The New York Giants have added kicker Graham Gano to their Week 2 injury report ahead of their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Gano developed a groin issue, supposedly on Saturday during the team's walkthrough practice held before they boarded the train for Washington. The 37-year-old kicker did not receive an injury status for the game, meaning he will be available to kick.
Still, this situation bears watching as last year, when Gano developed a knee issue that ultimately required season-ending surgery, he attempted to kick in the team's regular-season game against the Jets only to have his struggles.
GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Darius Muasau
ILB
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Darius Slayton
WR
concussion
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Nick McCloud
CB
knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Malik Nabers
WR
knee
--
Limited
Full
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
groin
Full
Full
Full
--
Graham Gano
K
groin
--
--
--
--
COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Zach Ertz
TE
Rest
DNP
--
--
--
Jer'Zhan Newton
DT
Foot/Rest
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Tyler Owens
S
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
--
Brandon Coleman
OT
Sholder
Full
Full
Full
--
Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.
CB
Thumb
Full
Limited
DNP
OUT
Brian Robinson, Jr.
RB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
Trent Scott
OT
Knee
Full
Full
Full
--
Clelin Ferrell
DE
Kne
--
--
DNP
Questionable
Quan Martin
S
Hamstring
--
--
Limited
Questionable