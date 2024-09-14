Giants Country

Giants Add Kicker Graham Gano to Week 2 Injury Report

Gano didn't receive an injury designation, but this situation bears watching.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) on the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have added kicker Graham Gano to their Week 2 injury report ahead of their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Gano developed a groin issue, supposedly on Saturday during the team's walkthrough practice held before they boarded the train for Washington. The 37-year-old kicker did not receive an injury status for the game, meaning he will be available to kick.

Still, this situation bears watching as last year, when Gano developed a knee issue that ultimately required season-ending surgery, he attempted to kick in the team's regular-season game against the Jets only to have his struggles.

GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Darius Muasau

ILB

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Darius Slayton

WR

concussion

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Nick McCloud

CB

knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Malik Nabers

WR

knee

--

Limited

Full

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

groin

Full

Full

Full

--

Graham Gano

K

groin

--

--

--

--

COMMANDERS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Zach Ertz

TE

Rest

DNP

--

--

--

Jer'Zhan Newton

DT

Foot/Rest

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Tyler Owens

S

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

--

Brandon Coleman

OT

Sholder

Full

Full

Full

--

Emmanuel Forbes, Jr.

CB

Thumb

Full

Limited

DNP

OUT

Brian Robinson, Jr.

RB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

Trent Scott

OT

Knee

Full

Full

Full

--

Clelin Ferrell

DE

Kne

--

--

DNP

Questionable

Quan Martin

S

Hamstring

--

--

Limited

Questionable

