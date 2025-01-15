Giants Make Bold Trade for Quarterback in New Mock Draft Trade Proposal
The New York Giants have made it known that they won’t be leaving any stone unturned when it comes to finding the answer to their ongoing quarterback dilemma, and among the routes that lie before them is to execute a trade to move up the draft board in pursuit of “their guy” in April.
However, with severe pressure on the shoulders of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to not only address the most important spot but also improve the other weak areas on the roster, is trading up for a quarterback a gamble Schoen wants to take by hedging valuable draft capital instead of one of the top arms in this year’s class?
The Draft Network’s own Jaime Eisner thinks it is. In that spirit of big night one action, he proposed a potential deal in his latest NFL mock draft that had the Giants send the Titans three of their current picks in exchange for the No. 1 slot so that the Giants could select Miami quarterback Cam Ward at the top of the first round.
“General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been given one more chance to get it right in New York. I don't believe they'll spend their ninth life with Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo, or Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback,” Eisner said.
“That means they need to be aggressive and move up to get "their guy." Schoen and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell already have one in-person viewing of Ward. The Miami quarterback's potential upside is the highest in the class.”
In exchange for the rights to the first pick and Ward’s services, Eisner proposes the Giants send Tennessee their No. 3 overall selection along with their next two draft choices in the second (pick 34) and third (pick 65) rounds, respectively.
That would leave the Giants with just five of their original eight selections to choose from, notwithstanding their projected extra fourth-round pick that they may receive for having lost safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency last year.
The trade initially seems like a no-brainer, given Ward’s rolodex of intangibles ready to be unleashed at the NFL level. He is an amazingly talented signal caller with the size, vision, and sheer arm talent to have a high ceiling in the pros, but such a bold move would come at a detriment to the rest of the Giants' needs.
Along with finding the potential future quarterback, the Giants will have to land a bridge veteran in free agency who might have to steer the ship while mentoring the rookie in their first season with the team and the system.
Schoen will also have to use his draft assets to fill in voids or add depth in several other key positions, including offensive tackle, cornerback, and safety.
The Giants would likely attack some of those spots after they select their quarterback in round one or via the open market, so trading away three straight picks in a row might help them move up to grab Ward and check off the first box.
However, they won’t have another selection until Day 3 of the draft, when many top prospects will be off the board.
Thus, this is a big risk for the Giants’ current regime after likely earning one more chance to get the roster right and competitive for the 2025 season.
If ownership expects them to strive for the playoffs in year four, the better route is focusing on the bridge guy who can help them win games now and choose from one of the second-tier proposed to grow and develop under his wing.
With a few other extremely valuable options available at the top 10 picks in other positions, Ward or Shedeur Sanders could fall to the Giants at No. 3, and all would be well with the world.
But if that doesn’t happen, there are several other quality arms that the Giants could partner with and not bank the entire future of their regime on a mega trade to land one of the two top gunslingers in a draft class that has been criticized for not being as highly graded or expansive as the previous one in 2023.
It’s a move that, if it worked, would put Schoen and Daboll back on track, but if it failed, it would set the franchise back further than where they wanted to be.