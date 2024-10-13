Giants Country

Giants Downgrade Three Players to Out Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. Bengals

Bad news for the Giants on the injury front.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Jamie Gillan of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in both teams' final preseason game of the 2024 season.
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Jamie Gillan of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in both teams' final preseason game of the 2024 season. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
The New York Giants’ injury report took a downward turn Saturday as three players who were enlisted as questionable on Friday were downgraded to out.

Punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring), running back Devin Singletary (groin), and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) will not play in Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

They will join receiver Malik NAbers, who was already declared out on Friday, while outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was declared out on Friday with a wrist injury, was moved to injured reserve.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante Miller were elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week to replace Nabers and Singletary. The Giants also signed punter Matt Haack on Saturday to kick for Gillan, whose hamstring issue is to his kicking leg.

With Singletary sidelined again, rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. will get the start, looking to deliver an encore to his 18-carry, 129-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Hodgins will provide depth at receiver, given that both Nabers and Ford-Wheaton are inactive.  In addition to doing the punting, Haack will likely take Gillan’s spot as the holder for place kicks.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Wrist

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out/IR

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

OUT

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Illness

DNP

DNP

Limited

--

Greg Van Roten

OG

NIR/Veteran's Rest Day

DNP

Full

Full

--

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Dru Phillips

CB

Calf/shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Calf

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Shoulder

--

DNP

Limited

Out

D.J. Davidson

DT

Shoulder

--

Limited

Full

--

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

--

--

DNP

Out

Ty Summers

LB

Hamstring

--

--

Limited

--

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Joe Burrow

QB

Right Wrist

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

Chase Brown

HB

Quadricep

--

Limited

Limited

--

Mike Hilton

CB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

DJ Ivey*

CB

Knee

Full

Full

Full

Doutful

Mike Gesicki

TE

Hamstring

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Kris Jenkins Jr.

DT

Thumb

Full

Full

Full

--

Sheldon Rankins

DT

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Amarius Mims

OT

Calf

Full

Full

Full

--

Zack Moss

RB

Foot

DNP

Limited

Full

--

Joseph Ossai

DE

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

* Designated to return from injured reserve.

