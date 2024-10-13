Giants Downgrade Three Players to Out Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. Bengals
The New York Giants’ injury report took a downward turn Saturday as three players who were enlisted as questionable on Friday were downgraded to out.
Punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring), running back Devin Singletary (groin), and wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder) will not play in Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
They will join receiver Malik NAbers, who was already declared out on Friday, while outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was declared out on Friday with a wrist injury, was moved to injured reserve.
Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante Miller were elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week to replace Nabers and Singletary. The Giants also signed punter Matt Haack on Saturday to kick for Gillan, whose hamstring issue is to his kicking leg.
With Singletary sidelined again, rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. will get the start, looking to deliver an encore to his 18-carry, 129-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Hodgins will provide depth at receiver, given that both Nabers and Ford-Wheaton are inactive. In addition to doing the punting, Haack will likely take Gillan’s spot as the holder for place kicks.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Wrist
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out/IR
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
OUT
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
Greg Van Roten
OG
NIR/Veteran's Rest Day
DNP
Full
Full
--
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Dru Phillips
CB
Calf/shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Calf
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Shoulder
--
DNP
Limited
Out
D.J. Davidson
DT
Shoulder
--
Limited
Full
--
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
--
--
DNP
Out
Ty Summers
LB
Hamstring
--
--
Limited
--
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Joe Burrow
QB
Right Wrist
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
Chase Brown
HB
Quadricep
--
Limited
Limited
--
Mike Hilton
CB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
DJ Ivey*
CB
Knee
Full
Full
Full
Doutful
Mike Gesicki
TE
Hamstring
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Kris Jenkins Jr.
DT
Thumb
Full
Full
Full
--
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Amarius Mims
OT
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
Zack Moss
RB
Foot
DNP
Limited
Full
--
Joseph Ossai
DE
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
* Designated to return from injured reserve.