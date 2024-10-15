Giants LT Andrew Thomas Could Miss "Significant Time" with Foot Injury
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas could miss significant time with a foot injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a new report.
The New York Post reported that Thomas may have suffered “a significant injury” but stopped short of saying what the left tackle, injured during the Giants’ 16-play touchdown drive in the third quarter of last week’s loss, actually suffered.
The NFL Network reported that Thomas paid a visit on Tuesday to noted foot surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, NC to consider his options.
Following Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, Thomas spoke candidly about his foot injury, admitting that he didn’t feel great and tried to fight through the injury. He also confirmed that he would undergo an MRI the day after the game to determine the exact nature of his injury.
Head coach Brian Daboll did not offer an update on Thomas or any of the Giants’ injured players during his Monday video call with reporters. He said he would do so on Wednesday when the team returned for practice.
If Thomas has to miss significant time, the most likely scenario is that Joshua Ezeudu, who practiced at left tackle during the spring and summer this year and was thrown into that position last year, will get the nod.
The Giants could also move Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle and put Evan Neal, who has yet to take a snap this season, in at right tackle.
Regardless, the potential of Thomas, the Giants best offensive lineman, missing any time would be a crushing blow to a unit that has not only taken every snap together since the start of the season but which has also performed relatively well this season under the tutelage of Carmen Bricillo and James Ferentz.
