Giants Work Out Five Punters in Wake of Jamie Gillan Injury
With New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan having popped up on Friday’s injury report with a hamstring injury to his kicking leg, the Giants held workouts for five punters Friday just in case Gillan is unable to kick in Sunday’s primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The five punters worked out by the team include Nolan Cooney, Pressley Harvin, Matt Haack, Lou Hedley, and Ty Zentner.
Haack entered the league in 2017 with the Dolphins, with whom he spent four seasons. He also had stints with the Bills and Colts and had a one-game stint with the Browns last year.
Haack has the most group experience, having appeared in 99 career games. In those games, he punted 432 times for 19,242 yards, a 44.5 yards/punt average, and a net average of 39.6.
His stint with the Bills came in 2021, the final year Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were with the team.
The Giants listed Gillan as questionable for Sunday’s game, so they’re likely planning to see how he feels before making any decisions. Meanwhile, the expectation is they’ll sign one of the punters to the practice squad and if Gillan isn’t up to punting on Sunday, they will elevate the new signee by the 4 p.m. weekly roster cutoff deadline.