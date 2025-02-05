Giants WR Darius Slayton Named 2025 NFLPA Alan Page Award Winner
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has been named the 2025 Alan Page Community Award winner by the NFL Players Association.
The NFLPA made the announcement on Wednesday in New Orleans, the site of this year’s Super Bowl.
“Winning this award means more than words can describe,” Slayton said in a release by the NFLPA. “The main goal for me and my family has always been to be able to give back to the people in our communities.
“It's not about the recognition, but I accept this award with grace and humility,” he added. “I hope it brings further light to the causes my family and I support. I am extremely grateful to be named the 2025 Alan Page Community Award Winner.”
The Alan Page Community Award annually recognizes one player who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team’s city and communities nationwide, following in the spirit of Pro Football Hall of Famer, humanitarian, and civil rights pioneer Alan Page.
Each year’s winner is selected by his NFL peers, who cast their votes for one of the award’s five finalists via electronic ballot.
Slayton was named the Week 16 NFLPA Community MVP after contributing $50,000 to provide gifts and household essentials to 24 New York families. For that, the NFLPA made a $10,000 donation to his Left-Hand Right-Hand (LHRH) Foundation.
A Giant in the Community
In 2024, Slayton’s LHRH Foundation hosted its third annual holiday event for youth connected to the NYPD-led Far Rockaway, Harlem, and Bronx Giants football programs.
In six seasons with the Giants, Slayton has donated more than $150,000 in funds and resources toward police-community organizations and has served as a hands-on mentor for the youth.
Slayton, who was also honored as the United Way’s “Hometown Hero” award winner at its annual gridiron gala last year, hosts a free youth football camp in Atlanta and has provided financial assistance and resources to families in need through his foundation.
As this year’s Alan Page winner, Slayton’s LHRH Foundation will receive a $100,000 donation.
Barring a contract extension prior to the start of the new league year and free agency period, Slayton is set to become an unrestricted free agent.