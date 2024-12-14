Giants WR Malik Nabers Connects with Shedeur Sanders for Friendly Game of Catch
In what might very well have been a glimpse of the future, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was spotted in Manhattan this week tossing around a football with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in what some Giants fans hope is a preview of what’s to come next season.
Sanders, who also finished in the top 10 of Heisman finalists, is in town to support teammate Travis Hunter. Hunter is one of the top four finalists for the annual Heisman Trophy and is believed to be the favorite to win the award, which will be presented Saturday evening, December 14.
Reporters asked Nabers this week if he had a relationship with any of the Heisman finalists, who, in addition to Hunter, include Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
“No, I don't have relationships with any of those guys,” he said. “But when I was younger, I did go to (Colorado Head Coach) Deion Sanders’ Camp and stuff like that. I know about Shedeur. I've seen a few games on Cam. Those guys are amazing players.”
Nabers, who also dined with Sanders, added that he got a chance to meet the Sanders family during that camp.
“We actually played in it; it was like a camp. The day after, it was like a 7-on-7 camp. We met Shedeur in the finals. Actually, (LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier) Nuss was my quarterback at the time at the camp. We all went to the championship match against Shedeur.”
The Raiders currently hold the first overall pick in the draft. It’s widely believed that Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and head coach at Colorado, wants to see his son in the silver and black next season over Big Blue, which currently has the second overall pick in the draft.
However, it’s unknown if the Raiders, who, like the Giants, need a franchise quarterback, prefer Sanders or the multifaceted Hunter. According to some very early mock drafts, Hunter is projected as the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, regardless of the team picking.
At least one report says the Giants have been eyeing Ward as their next potential franchise quarterback. And it sounds like Ward is very much open to the idea of going to the Giants.
“I just know if they get me, they’re gonna get everything I have,” Ward told NorthJersey.com.
Ward particularly likes the idea of potentially being able to throw to Nabers.
“It’d be good,” Ward said. “A player like that wins 50/50 balls, wins against man covers. He knows the soft spots in zones. He’s only going to make me better if I get a chance to play with him. He’s a No. 1 receiver for a reason.”
