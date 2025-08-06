NY Giants Fell Out of Top 5 in NFL Ticket Revenue
In a revelation that should probably come as no surprise, the New York Giants fell out of the top five ranking in ticket revenues last season, the first time since 2021 they were not among the league’s elite in that category, according to data provided by Sportico, which takes into account net gate receipts from general and club seating.
It’s unknown where the Giants, who posted a franchise-worst 3-14 record last season, ended up in 2024, but according to the article, they were not among the teams listed as having the lowest gate receipts (Titans, Cardinals, and Colts being the three with the lowest gate receipts last season.
The 49ers have finished first in the rankings for the last three seasons, including last year despite a 6-10 record and fourth-place finish in the NFC West.
The Cowboys and Eagles, the latter the defending Super Bowl champions, finished second and third, followed by the Broncos, who made their first return to the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.
The Dolphins ranked fifth, cracking the top five for the first time in the four-year sample size.
Giants slipped from the top five
From 2021 to 2023, the Giants finished in the top five, though never running higher than fourth, and that happened in 2022, the last time they posted a winning record and had a postseason berth.
During that span, the Giants had a combined 19-31-1 record, which, following the 2021 season, saw team ownership clean house and bring in the current leadership duo of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
Under that duo, the Giants have had just the one winning season, otherwise holding an 18-32-1 record.
Giants have a chance to rise again
With the Giants having made some significant upgrades to their roster, such as rookies Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart, and Cam Skattebo; veteran free agents Russell Wilson, Jevin Holland, and Paulson Adebo; and returning veterans Brian Burns, Malik Nabers, and Dexter Lawrence II, optimism is flying high for the upcoming season.
But it will be a challenge. New York has the toughest schedule of opponents based on last year’s strength of schedule metric.
In addition to hosting their three NFC East opponents (Dallas, Washington, and Philadelphia), the Giants will seek to spoil the visits of the Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers, Packers, and Vikings when they all come to town this season.
