The Numbers Prove Andrew Thomas Is Irreplaceable for the Giants

For the second year in a row, left tackle Andrew Thomas topped the New York Giants On SI editorial team’s most indispensable Giants list.

With good reason. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Thomas is one of those players who performs at such a high level that it’s very easy to notice when he’s not out there, which unfortunately occurred last season in 13 games.

Thomas, per PFF, finished seventh in run blocking with an 84.6 grade among offensive tackles with a minimum of 800 offensive snaps last season and third in pass blocking with an 87.2 grade. Both of those grades easily made Thomas the best blocker on the Giants’ offensive line, and it wasn’t even close.

His 13 quarterback pressures allowed were a career low , leading to an impressive 98.3 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

The problem with Thomas has been his inability to complete a full season. He did so in 2020, his rather forgettable rookie campaign, during which he was spun around like a top amid the coaching changes that hit the offensive line.

He was also healthy for the 2022 season as well; the only game he missed was a result of the Giants' starters being given that year’s regular-season finale off ahead of their first postseason berth since 2016.

Over the last three seasons, Thomas, named second-team All-Pro in 2022, has appeared in 29 games thanks to foot and hamstring issues.

A Huge Drop in Production

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Thomas isn’t on the field, there is a notable difference in the offense’s production, particularly in the passing game.

From 2023 to 2025, the Giants' passing game averaged 181.4 yards per game with their anchor at left tackle on the field and just 65.6 yards per game without him, a significant difference.

Likewise, the Giants' offensive line allowed a sack rate of 9.8% per attempt with Thomas out, compared to 8.8% with him in the lineup.

The Giants also averaged 15.5 points per game with Thomas in the lineup compared to 9.7 without him.

Stats aside, there is a notable drop-off in the talent when the 27-year-old Thomas is not on the field. The Giants have been training Marcus Mbow, a fifth-round draft pick from last year, to be their swing tackle.

Mbow first took up the role of backing up Thomas last year after James Hudson’s notorious penalty-filled meltdown in Week 2 of the regular season.

While Mbow has promise, what he lacked last year was lower-body strength to fully anchor against the rush, with Mbow quite frequently looking as though he was on roller skates as he was pushed back into the quarterback’s pocket.

Keeping Thomas healthy is undoubtedly among this team’s top priorities, which is why his practice reps this spring were managed.

Thomas’s tape speaks for itself, making him a guy who is not easily replaced in the lineup.

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