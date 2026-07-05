Jermaine Eluemunor Is the Most Underrated Part of the Giants' Offensive Line

Jermaine Eluemunor quietly anchored the right side of the New York Giants offensive line last season, and, in tandem with left tackle Andrew Thomas, Big Blue's O-line reached its most respectable form in nearly a decade.

Thomas and Eluemunor bring essential balance to Big Blue's offensive line by shoring up the edges. But while Thomas gets a lot of the accolades, Eluemunor, according to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, deserves more attention for his efforts, which is why he named him as one of the five most underrated NFL players entering the new season.

"Eluemunor may not ever get Pro Bowl recognition or become a household name, but he's a huge piece of the puzzle for a Giants team that will rely on his steady presence to get back into the playoffs," Kay said.

While there are other linemen who warrant more accolades, the Giants' starting RT helped elevate the O-Line to respectable heights for the first time in roughly a decade. That has a transformative impact on a position unit that has been a weakness for several years.

Eluemunor Is One of the Best Giants UFA Signings in Years

New York signed the 31-year-old Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million contract that includes $26 million guaranteed, a more than reasonable price for someone who carried himself like one of the top pass-blockers in the league last season.

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick gave up four sacks and just 19 total pressures in 1,088 offensive snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

In addition to the physicality he brings to the trenches, Eluemunor works hard and exudes an enormous amount of pride.

The 6-foot-4, 338-pounder has expressed the utmost gratitude to the Giants organization and fan base for giving him this opportunity. Despite the adversity the team has faced as a whole, he continues to declare his love for Big Blue.

Eluemunor's credibility and passion make him an influential leader for rookie Francis Mauigoa, second-year talent Marcus Mbow , and other young offensive linemen on this squad. He is an inspiration to those who have been dismissed or shipped out.

Eluemunor’s rags-to-riches NFL career proves that with the right technique and work ethic, a supposed underdog can rise toward the top. Although his contributions may not be validated by awards, his coaches, teammates, and fans know his value and can’t wait to see more.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.