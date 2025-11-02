3 Outside-the-box NY Giants Trade Scenarios Proposed by SI.com
When the New York Giants imploded against the Denver Broncos in Week 7, their already slim chances of making the playoffs took a devastating hit. They are 2-6 and have been decimated by injuries on offense.
The immediate future remains bleak, but maybe the organization could position itself for a promising 2026 season.
The Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline allows general manager Joe Schoen to remain proactive despite the team's place in the standings. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has some ideas.
SI's senior writer, in his "Twelve NFL Trade Deadline Deals We’d Love to See" piece, proposed three potential transactions revolving around the Giants: dealing away Dexter Lawrence, acquiring Garrett Wilson from the Jets, and shipping out Evan Neal.
Orr is throwing out a couple of humdingers that are hard to fathom, but one cannot always predict what a franchise has up its sleeve. Perhaps Big Blue is positioned to be an agent of chaos in the coming days.
SI's proposed Dexter Lawrence trade would send shock waves through the NFL
Orr outlines a hypothetical scenario in which New York sends the two-time AP Second-Team All-Pro defensive tackle to the Buffalo Bills for a 2026 first-round draft pick, a massive move that would take the football-watching world some time to process.
Giants fans might also have conflicted feelings. While an additional first-rounder is incredibly valuable for a rebuilding squad with a young, promising quarterback, saying goodbye to one of the only bright spots over the last seven years would be difficult.
Lawrence has not been his usual dominant self this season, scuffling on run defense and struggling to record sacks.
A high number of double teams is definitely contributing to the dip in production, but others, like Giants Ring of Honor member Carl Banks, still think No. 97 needs to do more to impact the game.
There were also reports earlier in the campaign that Lawrence is growing frustrated with the constant losing, which only increased trade speculation. The franchise pillar is not presently seeking a way out of the Meadowlands, however.
He is also still making an undeniable difference, freeing up space for Brian Burns, who is enjoying a career year, and rookie Abdul Carter.
The three-time Pro Bowler will only turn 28 years old in November, so a decline is not a concern right now. What management could be monitoring, however, is his big contract.
Lawrence carries a cap number of almost $27 million and $29 million in each of the next two years, per Over the Cap. Since the squad is still well outside of playoff contention, could Schoen deem it practical to trade him for a valuable asset?
The Bills and others could be mulling that very question.
The NY Giants' offense could be scintillating with Garrett Wilson
Following a prolonged period of insipid play-calling and substandard execution, New York finally injected some excitement into the offense. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart can extend plays with his legs, and Cam Skattebo quickly emerged as a dual threat who oozes passion.
Add in a healthy Malik Nabers, who just underwent ACL surgery, and fans could see the makings of a dynamic group. There is still a visible lack of firepower, however. Another star wide receiver should solve that problem.
Orr suggested the Giants consider trading a 2026 second-round selection and a 2027 first-rounder for New York Jets standout Garrett Wilson. This move would decisively end the team's search for another capable pass-catcher and dramatically raise expectations for next season.
Is it feasible, though? The idea of the Jets dealing their most coveted offensive playmaker to their MetLife Stadium neighbors is exceedingly hard to comprehend.
Still, the two franchises did come together for the Leonard Williams swap in 2019. Perhaps Gang Green would help out the Giants for the right price.
Although Jets ownership committed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension for Wilson in July, the team's current circumstances may force it to at least consider a blockbuster.
The Jets will likely draft a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, requiring the 25-year-old wideout to build rapport with yet another signal-caller.
Rather than risk tarnishing his value or stunting his growth, maybe management would prefer to start fresh and load up on future picks. But such an outcome appears unrealistic at this moment.
Even if Wilson were to demand a trade, Big Blue is an improbable destination. Joe Schoen would probably have to overpay to get something done, and this organization could certainly use draft capital in its own right.
Still, one should not discount the allure of pairing Malik Nabers with Garrett Wilson. Dart would surely appreciate the early Christmas gift.
Does Evan Neal have any trade appeal?
The aforementioned moves will be mighty tough to pull off in less than a week, but trading offensive lineman Evan Neal is something fans have pondered since before the season even began.
Orr, for this exercise, has New York sending the 2022 No. 7 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2026 sixth-rounder.
If a team is willing to give up anything for an impending free agent who has been a healthy scratch all season long, then it would be negligent not to accept the offer. The Giants' actions suggest they are done with Neal, so a clean breakup is best for both parties.
Although the former Alabama standout improved last season, particularly as a run-blocker, he still looked out of sorts at tackle. Neal's conversion to guard did not go as planned, leading head coach Brian Daboll and the team to essentially throw in the towel.
Daniel Jones is proving that players can succeed in a different environment with the Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps the Seahawks could mold him into a satisfactory lineman. They could also use more depth. But a sixth-round pick honestly sounds steep.
Anything better than a seventh is a steal for the Giants. An inactive player who is considered a draft bust may not command any trade value at all. However, some executives are probably considering taking a chance on a 25-year-old with a stellar college track record and a 6-foot-7 frame.
There is also a possibility Seattle would get a highly motivated Evan Neal, determined to prove himself after being relegated to the sidelines. Whether he is dealt before the trade deadline or is just allowed to enter free agency at the end of the season, his time in Giants blue appears nearly over.
