Ranking the Likelihood of NY Giants Making Trades
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the New York Giants have some decisions to make if they wish to position this roster for next season and beyond.
Although a blockbuster deal seems unlikely given the team's current circumstances, there are multiple players that general manager Joe Schoen can potentially move. Quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Evan Neal are among those mentioned as possible trade candidates.
Their respective futures with the franchise all appear non-existent, so New York must try to get what it can for them. The question is, however, can Schoen make something happen before time runs out?
We're going to dive a little deeper into the likelihood of these players being shipped elsewhere.
1. Russell Wilson
If Big Blue is going to deal someone for a late selection in a future NFL Draft, the most logical choice is arguably the Super Bowl XLVIII champion. While there was reason to believe that Wilson could improve the previously ailing offense, his stay in the Meadowlands no longer makes sense.
Since fellow veteran quarterback Jameis Winston is under contract through next season, there is no reason to hold onto Wilson for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign. The former Second-Team All-Pro also seems capable enough to command a sixth or seventh-round pick in return, especially in a year when several QBs are battling injuries.
Despite Wilson's declining mobility, advancing age, and occasional questionable decision-making, he possesses a wealth of experience, accolades, and motivation. Furthermore, the guy can obviously still sling the ball in the right conditions.
The 36-year-old (will turn 37 at the end of November) threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns while posting a 73.2 completion percentage in a crushing 40-37 overtime loss versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
A porous defense that is currently allowing 29.4 points per game certainly helped, but Wilson had to make one stellar pass after another in that hard-fought NFC East battle.
While he is clearly not a strong starting option at this stage of his career, the 10-time Pro Bowler can fill in if necessary and offer some stability as a backup.
The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams that might benefit from having Wilson on their rosters.
Joe Schoen should be able to find at least a couple of executives who will make an offer for Wilson. And that is all the Giants can ask for at this point.
2. Jalin Hyatt
The Giants had high expectations when they traded up for receiver Jalin Hyatt back in 2023, but unfortunately, things haven’t worked out. Hyatt, in fact, was one of the healthy scratches this past weekend, further reinforcing the notion that he doesn’t have a future on this team under this regime.
The move to deactivate Hyatt, in fact, spoke volumes about how the franchise feels about him, considering they’ve been receiver-needy ever since losing Malik Nabers to a season-ending ACL injury.
Teams such as the Buffalo Bills could be an ideal landing spot for Hyatt. He has speed, and the Bills would undoubtedly love to add a receiver who can slice the top off the defense if the asking price is a seventh-round pick.
The Chiefs could also make sense as a trade destination, as they value speed.
3. Evan Neal
When fans reflect on Schoen's tenure as GM to this point, the decision to select Neal with the No. 7 overall pick in 2022 is always a source of great distress. The offensive tackle-turned-guard-turned-weekly healthy scratch has flailed on the Giants for far too long.
If there is any hope of the 2021 consensus All-American evolving into a productive contributor at the NFL level, it will almost certainly not happen with New York. Neal cannot even get on the field right now.
The Giants appear to just be waiting for his contract to expire in 2026 before officially ending this doomed union.
In the meantime, though, Schoen must do everything in his power to find a team willing to make a Day 3 pick swap for Neal.
The national champion (with Alabama) possesses impressive size at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds and turned 25 years old in September. He is a reformation project that a team could choose to take on if they are desperate or confident enough.
The chances of that happening, though, are slim, as through their actions, the Giants have told the rest of the league that Evan Neal has little to no value left to them.
A bunch of offers do not usually follow such a bleak message. His struggles to hold his block in pass protection and subpar footwork have made him unplayable on a roster that had plenty of question marks on its offensive line entering the season.
Neal's growth in run-blocking during the 2024 slate will intrigue prospective suitors, but there is substantial evidence suggesting he is not a viable NFL lineman.
I think someone should actually bet on his physical traits and college success, but the idea of that transpiring before the deadline is hard for me to comprehend.
The Giants should keep at it, though, and accept whatever future assets they can get in exchange for Wilson, Hyatt, and Neal. Anything would constitute a victory.
