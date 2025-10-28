3 Plays That Led to the Giants' Loss Against Philadelphia
The New York Giants were trying to beat the Eagles for a second time in three weeks. They had their opportunities, but ultimately it did not work out for them as they were defeated 38-20.
It would have been a feat for the Giants to pull off, but unfortunately, it was not in the cards. Where did it go wrong? What were the plays that led to the loss?
The answers can be found in the first half, where a combination of bad defensive run fits, poorly officiated moments, and depressing injuries led to the loss.
Saquon's 65-yard TD!
It was only the second snap of the game. Players were fresh, and the defensive plan going into the game was in place. On first down, quarterback Jalen Hurts took a deep shot to DaVonta Smith, which was incomplete, with Safety Tyler Nubin in coverage.
On second down, he handed the ball to Saquon Barkley, who went to the right. All of the playside run lanes were filled with defenders.
Giants linebacker Darius Muasau was caught up in the wash on the backside by an Eagles double team on defensive lineman Rakeen Nunez-Roches.
Nubin should have diagnosed this backside C-gap as his run fit, but instead of attacking the gap, he stood flat-footed, watching the play develop.
By the time he was ready to react, it was too late; Barkley was already up on him and making a move to the outside thanks to a Smith block on Cor’Dale Flott.
From there, it was a 60-yard footrace, and Giants fans know all too well that Barkley is winning most of those. It was another example of poor run fits and the catalysts for a rushing attack that the Giants struggled to stop all game.
The “Tush Push” Fumble That Wasn’t
In the second quarter, the Eagles were driving and in Big Blue territory on the 11-yard line. It was 4th-and-1, and everyone in the stadium knew what was coming: the “Tuss Push.”
Philly aligned in their normal formation and, after a few dummy cadences to get the defense to relax a little, they hiked the ball, and Jalen Hurts went off to the left. As he pushed forward, he reached out his arms and extended the ball past the line to gain a first down.
However, this was not the goalline. Breaking the plane of the first-down line does not automatically kill the play, so the ball is still exposed.
Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux alertly took notice and knocked the ball out of Hurts' arms. We can then hear an audible whistle afterward. This should have been called a fumble, and the defense clearly recovered it.
However, referee Brad Rogers said that they blew the whistle dead and called Hurts “down by contact,” which made the play unreviewable.
It was a big call that proved pivotal in the game, as two plays later, Hurts hit Barkley on the left side for a 9-yard touchdown and the 14-7 lead. This was the first of a few plays in which the officiating went against the Giants.
Cam Skattebo's Injury
Midway through the second quarter, the Giants were trying to put together a drive to even the score. Cam Skattebo was already a factor in the game after an 18-yard pass from Jaxson Dart hit him in the end zone to tie the game at seven before the Eagles struck again with the second Barkley touchdown.
On a pass from Dart, Skattebo was brought down by Zack Baun, and when he sat up, he immediately looked at his leg, where his foot was pointing in the wrong direction. Later, the diagnosis was a dislocated ankle that required emergency surgery.
The loss truly hurt the team because not only is Skattebo a good runner and receiver out of the backfield, but he also contributes to the hype and emotion this team has been imbued with since he and Dart took over in the backfield.
He is the fight and the fun, all rolled up into a small package, and you could feel the air come out of the Giants' balloon when they saw him lying on the ground and realized the seriousness of the injury.
After his injury, the spirited play seemed to be nonexistent.
