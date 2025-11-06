Giants Could Be Looking at Another Change at Kicker This Week
The New York Giants' kicking adventures are back in full swing as the team waits to see if veteran Graham Gano, who is on this week’s injury report, is good to go for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.
The 38-year-old Gano, who spent four weeks on IR with a groin strain suffered in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, reported to work on Monday, complaining of a sore neck.
He was held out of the team’s Wednesday practice for treatment and didn’t make Thursday's practice either.
Gano told reporters after practice that his neck soreness is due to a herniated disc, a condition he began to feel late last week.
“(At first), I just thought it was normal, you know, like you slept on it wrong,” he said in front of his locker.
“I came in Monday and lifted (weights)--Felt like it was pretty intense pain, had some nerve stuff going on.
“Went to the doctor. He said it was a herniated disc in my neck. It's pressing up against the spinal cord, but it was probably beginning to happen, and then just after lifting it, you know, kind of let go. Nothing I could really stop.”
Gano added that he had an injection to help calm the injury down and was hoping to be able to kick on Friday.
If Gano’s injury doesn’t improve, head coach Brian Daboll said the team would probably go with Younghoe Koo, who has been sitting on the team’s practice squad since Week 4.
Koo was added to the practice squad after Gano landed on IR just before the team’s Week 4 game.
“I think Koo’s done a nice job,” said special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial.
“At the end of the day, we will still exhaust every ounce of the week to make certain that we're making the right decision. I think both guys (Koo and Jude McAtamney) will be ready. I know Koo has kicked really well, so I would have ultimate confidence with him going out there.”
In other practice participation news, left tackle Andrew Thomas received a veteran’s day of rest. Starting cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, meanwhile, is in the latter stages of the league’s concussion protocol, where he’s awaiting final clearance.
The team is also hoping to have safety Jevon Holland (knee) back for this weekend’s game.
Giants' Thursday Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
- WR Beaux Collins (neck)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (shoulder)
- K Graham Gano (neck)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
- ILB Darius Muasau (ankle)
- C John Michael Schmitz (shin)
- LT Andrew Thomas (NIR - rest) | New Addition
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (pec) | New Addition
Limited Participation
- TE Thomas Fidone II (foot)
- LB Neville Hewitt (foot)
- S Jevon Holland (knee)
- CB Dru Phillips (calf)
- T Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) | Upgraded
Full Participation
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck)
- S Dane Belton (neck)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion, non-contact) | Upgraded
- TE Theo Johnson (shoulder) | Upgraded
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (elbow) | Upgraded
Bears ' Thursday Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- DB Josh Blackwell (concussion)
- LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring)
- DL Dominique Robinson (ankle)
- OL Joe Thuney (NIR-Rest) | New Addition
Limited Participation
- RB Roschon Johnson (back)
- DB Kevin Byard III (back/ankle) | Upgrade
- WR DJ Moore (hip/groin) | Upgrade
- WR Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) | Upgrade
Full Participation
- WR Luther Burden III (concussion)
- LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee)*
- DL Grady Jarrett (NIR-Rest) | Upgrade
- TE Cole Kmet (concussion) | Upgrade
- RB Kyle Monangai (ankle) | Upgrade
- RB D’Andre Swift (groin) | Upgrade
*Designated to return; 21-day window opened
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.