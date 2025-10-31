How Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Has Dealt With Challenging Second Season
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is crediting football's ultimate coordinator for helping him through a difficult sophomore season.
Tracy is set to re-enter the Giants' offensive spotlight following the season-ending ankle injury to Cam Skattebo.
It'll give the fourth-round choice a chance to reclaim the narrative of his NFL career after losing the primary rushing snaps to the rookie Skattebo, who endured a devastating ankle ailment in last weekend's loss in Philadelphia.
Tracy is undisputedly back in the top rusher's role in time for the San Francisco 49ers' visit to MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
"I think prayer is the main thing that I was doing," Tracy said about keeping the faith despite his taking a back seat to his rookie teammate.
"My mentality was really attacked just because when you go from RB1 to a different role, who you are is questioned, and why you're here is questioned. So, I think prayer and God have placed me in certain situations for a reason."
Like any player in his predicament, Tracy didn’t dwell on circumstances but rather stayed ready for whatever opportunities would come his way.
"I was always going to stay ready because I knew that my opportunity was going to come, and I knew it because I prayed for it," Tracy said.
"I have unbelievable faith in God that whatever I pray for, that someday, somehow, it's going to happen. I didn't know when, but I did know I was going to get an opportunity to go out there and perform."
Tracy began the season as the Giants' top rusher after a breakout debut campaign that saw him amass 1,184 yards from scrimmage. He was the fourth Giants rookie rusher to reach at least 1,000 in the department since 1991 (joining Ahmad Bradshaw, David Wilson, and Saquon Barkley) and the fourth all-time to do so after being drafted in the fourth round or later.
But Tracy took a back seat as Skattebo rose, with the second-year running back and quarterback Russell Wilson swapped out for the fan-favorite freshmen Skattebo and Jaxson Dart amid the Giants' early offensive struggles.
Over the first four games, Tracy put up only 74 yards on 26 carries, leading the Giants to raise Skattebo's debut workload, much to the delight of a thirsty fanbase desperate for any hint of momentum.
In a macabre irony for Tracy, he engaged in a similar coup around this time last season: last time around, he was the rookie usurper, taking over for injured veteran Devin Singletary.
Tracy said rushing resentment hasn't been a problem at the Giants facility, mentioning that he had no issue serving as a mentor to Tracy to essentially pay it forward after Singletary engaged in a similar practice last fall and helped him make the most of an uncomfortable sophomore tour.
"I really do think that when Cam was starting, I was there to help him. I was there to guide him in whatever it was, like be his mentor, the same thing [Singletary] did for me last year," Tracy said.
"[Singletary] was a great mentor to me last year, so I think that was kind of me giving back to [Singletary] just the same way I was giving back to Skatt."
Skattebo and Dart obviously didn't solve every issue, but their entries no doubt infused some much-needed energy into the Giants' long-suffering offense. It'll now be up to Tracy to help keep that momentum rolling as the Giants (2-6) try to salvage what appears to be another lost season.
Faith appears to be the secret ingredient in that cause in more ways than one, as Tracy cherished the confidence Dart has placed in him moving forward.
"We all have the same faith," Tracy said. "It's not really just him. It's all of us. We all understand that what we’ve got and what we have in this locker room is all we need.
"We don't need anyone else to come and get us a win. We can really do it ourselves. I think we’ve shown that as well. We showed that we have what it takes. We just have to do it day in and day out."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.