Roman, Callahan, and Nagy: Inside the Giants’ Most Experienced Offensive Staff in Decades

The New York Giants ’ offensive assistants under new head coach John Harbaugh aren't just about a change in philosophy and identity.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy , who recently joined Harbaugh’s staff after another successful stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, is making it clear that the offense is going to be a collaboration among all of the coaches.

“You have all these guys that have all this experience and backgrounds of coordinators, head coaches. There's a lot. I mean, there are a lot of guys,” Nagy said.

“Going into this, you can look at it in different ways. I think if you look at it one way, you could say, well, my title is offensive coordinator, and it's my job to do everything.

“That's not true. You know, we have so many – Coach Harbs did such a great job at bringing in guys with a ton of experience, and I'd be foolish not to use that. They've been amazing.”

Giants Using Experience All Across the Staff

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harbaugh has built an offensive staff featuring multiple coaches who have been head coaches or led successful units in the NFL.

Nagy was the former Chicago Bears head coach from 2018 to 2021 and was a vital part of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan (2024-2025) is a highly respected offensive mind who served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator during their recent Super Bowl run.

"In that interview process with Calli, I wanted him to understand and know that it's not easy doing what you're doing. I have a ton of respect for what you are doing, and I'm going to be there. We're going to team up together to tackle this thing together and make it ours," Nagy said.

Greg Roman has a ton of experience with Harbaugh and is a former offensive coordinator who designed some of the most prolific rushing attacks in NFL history. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers for the past two seasons before coming to the East Coast.

Running backs coach Willie Taggart brings significant head-coaching experience at the collegiate level, including at USF, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic. He was on Harbaugh's Ravens staff for the past three seasons.

Why Coaching Experience Matters

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The NFL has been leaning toward hiring younger offensive minds as coordinators, but the Giants are going against the grain. They hope to have the most experience of any coaching staff in the league, which could give them a major advantage over other teams.

This structure mirrors the "CEO" style Harbaugh perfected in Baltimore, in which he surrounded himself with experts who had the authority to take charge within the larger system.

The hope is that it will lead to a more efficient and adaptable offense that can win in more ways than one. They can win games by playing smash-mouth football with Roman's running plays or by angling toward Nagy's experience in a West Coast offense, trying to find wide receiver Malik Nabers open on the outside.

The Giants need Harbaugh and Nagy to lead the ship on offense, but they will trust their talented and experienced assistant coaches to do what they do best.