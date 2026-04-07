Why John Harbaugh’s ‘Vulnerable’ First Meeting is Key to the Giants' Rebuild

If the New York Giants are to accomplish head coach John Harbaugh’s goals of playing with meaning and purpose, it’s going to be important for every single man on the roster to understand where he fits into the grand scheme of things.

That was the theme of Harbaugh’s introductory session with the players on Tuesday when they reported for the start of the offseason program. The 63-year-old head coach held a team meeting, during which he met many of the players for the first time, an experience he said was fun.

“For me, it’s like a lot of faces. I don’t know who everybody is. Even when I see them, I don’t know who they are,” Harbaugh told reporters during a video call.

“I’m like, ‘Hi, John Harbaugh.’ Most guys will say, "Hey," and give me their name. Some guys don’t give me their name. Dude, I’m not really sure who you are– I don’t really know their faces yet.”

Besides the customary introductions, Harbaugh took the first day of the program to another level by challenging the players to go beyond just giving their names.

“We want our identity, and we want our purpose,” Harbaugh said.

“Give us a quick overview on your identity, how you see yourself as a player, as a person–whatever you want,” he said of the introductory activity. “How do you see your purpose? Identity and purpose, purpose and identity. Each guy went through that, told us a little bit about that.”

As cheesy as the activity might sound, it’s actually one that is understated. The more guys get to know each other, not just from a football perspective but also personally, the better they can mesh with one another and survive when adversity strikes.

Harbaugh was generally pleased with the openness and honesty he got from the players.

“I was impressed,” he said. “Everybody was really thoughtful about it. It was some really deep, good stuff.”

Besides breaking the ice, Harbaugh hopes the activity helps expedite bonding among teammates and coaches alike.

“Those are the things when you’re a little bit vulnerable that way you open up a little bit more, you start to get to know each other more, bond a little bit with each other,” he said.

Hopefully, the Giants can turn that bonding into a winning effort when the games start up.