NY Giants Earn Surprising Grade for Free Agency Activity from SI

When the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh to be their new head coach and de facto decision-maker, some fans expected the organization to make a huge addition in free agency, like center Tyler Linderbaum or defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers. But Big Blue did not need to pull out all the stops.

It just had to fill holes with sensible acquisitions. Although there are still position groups that require the front office's attention -- cornerback, guard, and DT -- the Giants have improved in critical areas.

In a nutshell, they should be less prone to late-game meltdowns. Even so, some media members are not overly enthused about New York's free-agent showings.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated gave the squad a B- grade for its new haul of talent. He is choosing to focus on arguably the most important addition to the offense, tight end Isaiah Likely.

"Likely never truly reached his potential in Baltimore, which could explain why the team let him leave for New York," Manzano writes. "But it bodes well that coach John Harbaugh, who knows him well from their days together with the Ravens, thought it was a good idea to hand Likely a lucrative contract.

"Jaxson Dart now has a friendly target who can move the chains, which could also benefit Malik Nabers when it comes to setting up deep shots."

The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher , who often played second fiddle to former All-Pro Mark Andrews, understandably steals the headlines for the Giants. He has the opportunity to truly break through in Matt Nagy's offense. However, this franchise's March activity is defined by more than just one player.

The Giants addressed enduring issues that have led to numerous losses over the years. Perhaps their proactive approach deserves more acknowledgment.

The NY Giants added versatility, toughness, and credibility

Isaiah Likely is arguably New York's splashiest free-agent signing, but linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could be an equally important addition on defense.

He has recorded four interceptions in a season twice in the last three years and could be a valuable run-stopper. A $36 million deal is a fair price for his versatile skill set.

Incoming wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III do not jump out as needle-movers, but they possess an abundance of explosiveness and can potentially help Jaxson Dart make strides in the passing department. They are both playing on one-year contracts.

Veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II is another wild card, but he is also coming over on a one-year prove-it deal. He is a former first-round draft pick who found early success in coverage.

The Giants are not just taking fliers on guys, however. They retained one of the better pass-blocking right tackles in the NFL last season.

Jermaine Eluemunor stays with New York after inking a $39 million contract and will now reunite with John Harbaugh, his former Baltimore Ravens head coach.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | Travis Register-Imagn Images

These acquisitions may not be enough to earn Big Blue a stellar free agency grade on their own, but the renovations the organization has made on special teams could conceivably boost the mark to a B+ or A-.

Gilberto Manzano did not include All-Pro punter Jordan Stou t or former All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders among the notable moves, but given the level of output the team has been getting from those spots, these upgrades could be extremely impactful.

Stout led the league with 44.9 net average punt yards, and Sanders was 12-of-14 on field goal attempts from 50-plus yards out during the 2024-25 season ( missed last year with a hip injury ). Flipping the field and converting kicks are what winning teams do.

The Giants will not be crowned kings of free agency, but they are still moving through the spring with a forward-thinking mindset.

The optimism that first accompanied Harbaugh's arrival should still be emanating brightly following the early portion of the offseason.