The New York Giants must keep the offensive line strong for Jaxson Dart, the man they tapped to be their franchise quarterback last April. It is equally essential that new head coach John Harbaugh builds trust with the locker room.

The best way for the Giants to accomplish these foremost objectives is by bringing in a difference-making lineman who can help players smoothly transition into the Harbaugh era .

Although he is going to net a hefty contract, center Tyler Linderbaum is one unrestricted free agent Big Blue should target in March.

A Ravens' influence could serve the NY Giants well

The three-time Pro Bowler was a game-changer for the Baltimore Ravens during much of the last four seasons.

He is a top-tier run-blocker who expertly cleared rushing lanes for future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry and the team's other capable ball-carriers. Harbaugh knows he can count on Linderbaum.

The former Ravens HC trusted the Iowa All-American to be a transformative force in the trenches, and he was not disappointed. While there is certainly room for improvement in pass-protection, Linderbaum is a nice fit for a Giants squad that should have the personnel to repeatedly run the ball.

He is also an Iron Man. The former No. 25 overall draft pick has started 66 of 68 possible regular-season games.

He is active and dependable, two traits that Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, and Jaxson Dart would obviously appreciate. Though in this case, Linderbaum's value extends past his individual production.

John Harbaugh commands instant respect upon arriving in East Rutherford, New Jersey -- a Super Bowl ring and six divisional titles tend to have that effect. But he still needs the team to quickly buy into his system and leadership style.

Pending free-agent right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor can potentially communicate the Harbaugh blueprint to the Giants, having spent his first two NFL seasons in Baltimore. Still, Linderbaum is arguably even more qualified to fill that role.

Is Tyler Linderbaum worth the cost?

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Considering the 25-year-old could carry an average annual value of $17-20 million, there are plenty of fans who would prefer keeping John Michael Schmitz as the starting center.

His pass-blocking numbers are actually comparable to those of Linderbaum -- the former allowed one sack and 14 total pressures in 788 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

At the same time, the latter surrendered two sacks and 26 total pressures in 1,007 snaps. But the difference in run-blocking and overall upside is colossal.

Tyler Linderbaum is a stellar athlete who can play above his 6-foot-2 frame via sound technique and exceptional effort. PFF awarded him an 83.7 run-blocking grade , which ranks fourth at the position. Schmitz, despite making key progress , does not meet such a standard.

PFF gave the third-year center a 60.5 overall grade. These marks are definitely not the be-all and end-all for evaluating productivity, but no one can reasonably deny that Linderbaum is a huge upgrade. However, the question the Giants will have to ask themselves is whether he is worth his price tag.

The consistency and intangibles he provides justify a substantial deal. Although John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen will need to get creative with the salary cap, they should have the ability to clear enough room for Linderbaum.

The prized OL has expressed his desire to remain with the Ravens, but Harbaugh's firing could prompt him to head to the Meadowlands. If he is interested in following the only NFL head coach he has ever known, Big Blue would be wise to reel him in.

