The Biggest Question the NY Giants Still Haven't Answered in Free Agency

There is plenty of speculation about what the New York Giants' identity will be under Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh.

The team could be grittier on the defensive line or emphasize the secondary under Dennard Wilson. Perhaps Matt Nagy will engineer a pass-heavy offense with quarterback Jaxson Dart and a restructured wide receiving core. But do not forget about the offensive line.

Despite speculation about different team identities, the Giants' offensive line stands out as a potential foundation. With a top-10 NFL ranking per Pro Football Focus, New York has a prime opportunity to build around its O-Line. Securing another guard is critical to realizing this potential.

Free agency is more than two weeks old, and New York still has a gaping hole on its depth chart. The entire starting offensive line from the last two seasons is set to return, except for Greg Van Roten. The 36-year-old right guard remains on the market.

When the Giants missed out on both Wyatt Teller and Isaac Seumalo, the most logical option seemed to be re-signing Van Roten to another one-year contract. Instead, John Harbaugh shockingly decided to retain Evan Neal , the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and an indisputable bust through four seasons.

The RG situation is now extremely difficult to read. Will New York initiate a competition between second-year OL Marcus Mbow, Neal, and a veteran? Will Harbaugh grab All-American Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 5 and move him to the inside? Will Van Roten return for a third year?

The urgency is clear: the Giants cannot repeat past mistakes of ignoring the offensive line. Prioritizing resolution should be their main focus to ensure stability and success.

The NY Giants need a solution

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whether it be protecting Dart under center or clearing rushing lanes for running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., this franchise must maintain a sturdy wall of protection.

Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor stabilize the outside, John Michael Schmitz is gradually improving in the middle, and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. is a capable pass-blocker who logged more than 1,000 snaps last season.

Now, New York faces an immediate need to fortify the interior and add an RG. Greg Van Roten is an inexpensive option who could fill the gap as a veteran bridge until Marcus Mbow matures, or Evan Neal develops into a contributor. Addressing this position cannot be delayed any longer.

Former Giant Kevin Zeitler is another candidate, but he comes at a higher cost. Zeitler, a 2023 Pro Bowler, is consistent in both pass and run protection and could be a top free agent if Dawn Aponte secures extra cap space.

NFL Draft prospect Francis Mauigoa may boast the most upside. He allowed only eight sacks in 1,417 pass-blocking snaps with the Hurricanes, per PFF. The 6-foot-5, 329-pounder needs to lower his penalty count -- seven last season --, but he has the tools to blossom into a viable guard.

Regardless of how Big Blue chooses to address the position, it must take this task seriously. Nurturing the O-line can set up the Giants for long-term success.