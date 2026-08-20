Brian Burns Cracks NFL Top 15 in Players' Poll After Career Year for Giants

Brian Burns spent years of his NFL career on the verge of a breakout. Now that he has finally realized his potential, he's getting the recognition he deserves from his league mates.

The New York Giants outside linebacker was ranked No. 14 on the NFL's annual "Top 100" players list, as voted on by other players.

He came in ahead of established superstars like Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Jefferson. The top 13 players on the list have not yet been revealed.

Burns was left off the list in 2025 after earning a spot in three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. His previous high on the list was No. 53 in 2023.

Grant Gordon of NFL.com heaped praise on Burns: "Burns is now a top-15 talent in the eyes of his fellow NFLers after leading the Giants in sacks and setting a new career high. He also posted career highs in passes defensed (seven), forced fumbles (three), tackles for loss (22), and QB hits (31).”

Burns Had a Career Year in 2025

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns celebrates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns finished second in the NFL and first in the NFC with 16.5 sacks last season. He swung multiple games almost on his own, including a two-sack game against the Philadelphia Eagles that helped Big Blue pull away for a Week 6 victory.

The outside linebacker was impactful outside of his ability to rush the passer. He matched his career high in run stops with 42 and logged seven batted passes.

He became the kind of defender opposing offensive coordinators have to build their game plans around to stop.

Burns' sack production outpaced his underlying pass-rush efficiency. While he easily led the Giants in sacks, his underlying pass rush stats were far from elite. He ranked 26th in the league with 53 pressures, and his pass rush win rate of 7.3% ranked 188th among players with at least 100 pass rushing snaps.

Some statistical regression should be expected from Burns in 2026, but he deserves his spot among the league's elite.

After earning second-team All-Pro honors earlier in the year, the Giants defender has been recognized by his colleagues as one of the best players in football.

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