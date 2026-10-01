Giants' Brian Burns Also Tore Meniscus, Report Says

New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns, who tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, reportedly suffered more than just a torn ACL.

The Athletic is reporting that the 28-year-old pass rusher also tore his meniscus .

That’s an especially devastating blow for a player who has always taken pride in being available for practices and games like Burns, who in his pro career has only missed three games, none of those coming as a member of the Giants.

Burns, who, per the report , is due to have surgery today at Manhattan's Hospital for Special Surgery, is potentially looking at a 9-12 month period for a full recovery, which, if all goes well, should have Burns back on the field in time for next season.

"Not just a great player, which he is. In many ways, the leader of the defense, I would say, just as a veteran leader and star player, also a worker, out front kind of guy in everything he does," said head coach John Harbaugh when asked about the loss of Burns to the team's defense.

"Just, you hate to see it. I mean, and really for him, too. I mean, he was just such a rock for us."

Before this season, Burns had never finished a year with fewer than 7.5 sacks. His best season came last year, when he recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks on his way to his third Pro Bowl berth and first All-Pro nod (second team).

This year, he got off to a slow start as a pass rusher, recording just two quarterback hits and no sacks.

Burns is in the third year of the five-year deal he signed with the Giants when they acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. Next year, he will have a cap number of $44.083 million after the team restructured his contract this year to clear cap space. His 2027 cap figure also includes a $2.5 million roster bonus due on March 17, 2027.

Some have suggested the Giants might extend Burns' contract to lower his cap numbers, which are identical in 2027 and 2028. Any such plans will likely be put on hold until the linebacker is further along in rehab.

Burns’ current contract also includes up to $1.8 million in incentives this year for sacks and postseason honors, which he will not collect now that his season is over.

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