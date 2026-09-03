Giants RB Cam Skattebo Contemplated Retiring After Gruesome Ankle Injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been locked in and focused on getting ready for his second NFL season this summer, the former Arizona State running back having worked his way to the top of the team’s unofficial depth chart at running back.

But at one point, it looked like there wouldn’t be a second season for the colorful Skattebo, whose wild man persona has endeared himself to Giants fans everywhere.

The second-year running back confessed during an appearance on the Up & Adams podcast with host Kay Adams that after he suffered a gruesome season-ending injury consisting of a dislocated right ankle, fractured fibula, and ruptured deltoid ligament last year in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he very nearly called it quits .

“Coming out of college, going into the NFL, I think I gave myself one rule, and it was if I ever got a major injury, I was done playing,” Skattebo said. “The first month was kind of like, ‘Damn, do I really want to do this?’”

Ultimately, Skattebo remained with the team while he rehabbed and even got a chance to stir up the crowd pregame during a home game later in the season, had a change of heart.

“It was seven games. I was like, ‘You know, I got to go back and play,’” he said.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) stayed around the team during his rehab from a season-ending ankle injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He attacked his rehab with the same zest and vigor as he does against opposing defenses looking to halt his progress. And he vowed to be ready for the team’s training camp, if not before.

Through his hard work, Skattebo reached those goals, getting some team drills in toward the end of the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. He also hit the ground running for the start of training camp, never missing a rep.

He also recently said that he doesn’t give the injury a second thought.

“I'm saying if it's not hurting me or if it's not bothering me, my mind is clear of it,” he said after the team’s preseason opener against Minnesota last month.

“When I went out there, I had no feeling or any recollection of injury in my brain. I was ready to go play football, and adrenaline gets going, so everything goes away, and you're just ready to touch the ball and go play ball.”

Skattebo credited his teammates and the time he spent with the team for helping him keep his focus during those grueling months of rehab.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think with an injury of any sort, anybody in the league, you fall into a little darker space in your mind and just having your guys around you helping you with that, is huge,” he said.

While Skattebo’s penchant for doing backflips has been a slight thorn in the Giants’ side; head coach John Harbaugh said he appreciates what the Rio Linda, California, native brings to the table.

“Man, just a really good-hearted guy,” Harbaugh said during the team’s OTAs . “He was in the meeting asking the question to make sure everybody's on the same page. I've never seen that before from a starting running back.”

If all goes well, Harbaugh will have a front-row seat to see a lot more of what Skattebo can do for a football team in games starting in less than two weeks.

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