Darius Slayton Signs With Colts After Giants Release, Reuniting With Daniel Jones

Former New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will wear a new shade of blue as he embarks on a new chapter in his NFL career.

Slayton, 29, has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports. The Colts recently needed a deep-threat target after their top perimeter target, Alec Pierce, re-injured his ankle in the club’s Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Terms of Slayton’s deal with the Colts have yet to be disclosed.

Originally selected by the Giants in the fifth round (171st overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton quickly became one of the team’s most trusted pass-catching targets. During his seven-year tenure with New York, he compiled 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Auburn product formed an immediate connection with fellow 2019 draftee Daniel Jones. Throughout their six seasons together, Slayton logged 181 receptions, 2,595 yards, and 12 touchdowns specifically on passes directly from Jones. Now, the pair is set to be reunited in Indy.

While Slayton remained both well-liked and respected throughout the Giants organization, his productivity began to wane toward the end of his Giants tenure. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound wideout caught 37 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown in 14 games (12 starts) for New York.

After core-muscle surgery this offseason, Slayton entered training camp hoping to reclaim a prominent spot in New York’s receiver corps.

Yet, an underwhelming camp performance, coupled with his entering the second year of a three-year, $36 million contract, led the Giants to make the difficult decision to release the popular veteran earlier this month.

As a result of his release, the Giants still owe Slayton $9.75 million fully guaranteed in 2026. They will, however, receive an offset for whatever he earns with the Colts. In total, New York saved approximately $3.16 million in cap space by parting ways with Slayton before Week 1.

Conversely, New York moves forward with a receiving corps consisting of Malik Nabers , Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios. Both Calvin Austin and Gunner Olszewski are on injured reserve.

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