How John Harbaugh's Staff Rebuilt Deonte Banks' Confidence

The 12-yard touchdown pass that Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks might have spelled trouble for the former Maryland defensive back.

But not this year, and certainly not this version of Banks. The fourth-year cornerback is more confident than ever, and that starts with his coaches’ trust in him, has enabled him to weather storms that in past seasons might have sabotaged him.

“They allowed me just to keep going,” Banks said after the game, his face beaming with a smile after helping clinch the team’s third win of the season with a 98-yard pick-six.

“Like I let up the first touchdown of the game — they just like, ‘Calm down, you missed two weeks. Like settle in.’ And I settled in.”

That hasn’t always been the approach with Banks, who came to the Giants in the first round of the 2023 draft. Not long ago, former position coach Jerome Henderson called out Banks' after what he viewed as an unacceptable effort from the defender in a game against Dallas.

It also wasn’t long ago that Banks’ coverage was so poor he was benched at halftime in a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But with head coach John Harbaugh in place and Harbaugh’s handpicked assistant coaching staff, of which Addison Lynch handles the defensive backs, the approach has been rather simple: teach and believe in the player, even if he makes a mistake.

“We just taught the defense really and talked to him about playing technique the right way, and he was just really amenable to it,” Harbaugh said.

“We didn't really have any in-depth conversation about the past. You know, that really wasn't part of it. Just said, ‘Hey, man, we know what you're capable of, let's go play some good football.’”

Banks has done just that. Per PFF, Banks’ 77.2 overall coverage grade ranks ninth among the 110 cornerbacks with at least 40 coverage snaps.

And his current allowed reception rate of 43.8% is even better than his rookie season, when he posted 57.6% while playing in a defense similar to the one he plays now.

The only negative? He missed two games due to a calf injury, which Banks hopes is the last time he’ll miss this season.

High Stakes for a Cornerback on the Rise

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) reacts during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot is on the line for Banks, who beat out Paulson Adebo at the start of training camp for a starting job this season.

The Giants did not exercise the option year in Banks’ contract, meaning that after this season, he will become a free agent. So he needs to apply his unique blend of talents to deliver consistent production.

But again, it all begins with the mental part of the picture, which has been the biggest obstacle for Banks to overcome. And so far, that confidence the current coaches have in him, even when he makes a mistake, is paying dividends.

“I do think he felt confident. I think he felt happy about the opportunity, maybe. Maybe he was freed up a little bit from the past, whatever happened,” Harbaugh said.

“He had a great year, his first year. So, maybe he leaned into that a little bit more. I'm not really sure, but it just wasn't something we thought too much about. We just made it about football more than anything.”

And based on his two-game sample size so far this season, Banks is locked into letting the positives of the game overrule any doubts that might have crept into his mind in the past to sabotage him.

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