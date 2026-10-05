Deonte Banks Predicted He'd End Up with INT Against Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks waited patiently for the Arizona Cardinals offense to play into his gridiron intuition during their Week 4 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

As he lined up on fourth-and-goal from the Giants' 4-yard line with virtually no time remaining, the fourth-year defensive back knew the defense needed a "big play" to give New York its third win of the season.

Once he recognized Arizona's offensive alignment, Banks knew he could deliver.

"They were giving me a tight end and a receiver set all day, but I was thinking slant," Banks told reporters after the game. "They hadn't given it to me all day. So that time, I just knew they were gonna give it to me."

Banks' assessment proved correct. The 25-year-old read Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett's slant pass attempt, jumped the route (intended for receiver Michael Wilson) and secured the interception. The Maryland product then returned the pick 98 yards for a touchdown, handing New York a 36-24 victory in Week 4 .

For Banks, the outcome was inevitable.

"It was just a matter of time because they kept running it; on film they kept running it," he added. "I knew I was going to take it. I've been calling it all week, like, I'm going to pick a slant this week. I played it as I thought they would run it, and I just took it."

BANKS CLOSED ON SUNDAYS



📺: CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Adh3ijHUwo — New York Giants (@Giants) October 4, 2026

Giants Deonte Banks is Determined to Prove Himself Right

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initially selected by the Giants in the first round (24th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, Banks' NFL tenure has been up and down. After an impressive rookie campaign, he struggled to live up to expectations in his second and third seasons. As a result, the Giants declined Banks' fifth-year option in the offseason, making 2026 the final year of his rookie contract.

Despite his recent struggles, Banks used a strong training camp performance to regain the starting spot at boundary corner. His perseverance, along with a newfound passion for the game, has him playing some of the best football of his career. As such, he is determined to move forward without looking back.

"I'm not worried about last year or any of that," Banks said. "I just know what I'm capable of and I want just to prove myself right … just keep proving myself right."

In the meantime, the victor is content to enjoy the spoils. Having earned his first pick-six since his days at Edgewood High School in Maryland, as well as his longest touchdown since a 95-yard kickoff-return score against the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2025, Banks will take a memento from this Week 4 field of battle.

"I have the ball," he exclaimed. "I'm going to get it customized to say 'game-winning pick' on it."

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