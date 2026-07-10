3 Urgent Offensive Stats the Giants Must Improve in 2026

The New York Giants ’ quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo ignited an offense that was ice-cold the prior two seasons. Ultimately, though, the Giants still struggled to consistently penetrate defenses and put points on the board.

New York's modest scoring total, Dart's rough pressure-to-sack rate, and the squad's poor accuracy rate on deep passes prevented the offense from making further improvements last season.

New offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and the rest of the offensive staff will look to solve these critical stats in 2026.

Giants Must Show More Scoring Bite

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After posting a bottom-three scoring offense in consecutive campaigns, Big Blue averaged 22.4 points per game and jumped up to 17th in the NFL. This marked improvement reflects the offensive line's significant growth , Dart's rushing prowess and when the offense was healthy.

It is still not satisfactory, however. Ideally, the Giants will be a defense-oriented team that can grind down opponents with physicality and relentless pressure, but they will still need to climb into the top half in terms of scoring.

Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka did not have much to work with, nor did they display the strong decision-making required to compensate for talent deficiency.

Harbaugh and Nagy have plenty to worry about in their own right, with Malik Nabers still not healthy after undergoing season-ending knee surgery last year. There is more variety in the pass-catching group, though.

New York added versatile tight end Isaiah Likely, downfield threat Darnell Mooney, explosive slot wide receiver Calvin Austin III, the crafty JuJu Smith-Schuster, and former franchise pillar Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen also traded up for big-bodied WR Malachi Fields in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Combine these moves with Jaxson Dart's potential progression at quarterback and a viable backfield consisting of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo, and you get a more dangerous red-zone team.

Dart Cannot Ask Too Much of His O-Line

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive players huddle against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, New York's O-line gave its rookie quarterback plenty of time and space in which to operate. Even a sturdy wall of protection can only endure so much, however.

Dart posted an average time-to-throw of 3.08 seconds and had a 23 percent pressure-to-sack rate last season, per Pro Football Focus, which underscored his indecisiveness. Most rookie signal-callers get jittery in the face of pressure. An unreliable collection of targets only exacerbates matters.

That being said, Dart needs to get rid of the ball much quicker next season. Quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan has taken the steps to correct this weakness. An offense replete with experience, athleticism, and size will ease the former Ole Miss star's burden a bit, and he will naturally become more comfortable in the pocket.

Dart has the arm talent and mobility to move the chains. Conquering the mental element of the game will be the real challenge. He must gain composure and swiftly scan the field; the Giants will be moving in the wrong direction on offense far too frequently.

New York Has to Make the Big Play More Often

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and wide receiver Isaiah Likely (9) talk during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Blue relied on its rushing attack to land significant blows on defenses, as its passing game was constantly limited. Dart showed flashes while slinging the ball through the air, but he was rarely successful on deep throws.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound native of Utah was 16-of-50 on passes that were 20 yards or more, per PFF. He tossed four touchdowns to just one interception in these situations, but it is obvious that Dart has to hone this skill. It remains a work in progress through the mandatory minicamp.

Although modern NFL offenses typically take a more conservative approach through the air, a starting QB still has to let it rip when necessary. Dart has yet to prove he can succeed in that area, but he will be better equipped to do so going forward.

The 23-year-old signal caller has played less than one game with Malik Nabers. When the dynamic wide receiver returns to action, Dart's odds of completing throws downfield will considerably rise.

The former No. 25 overall pick will also have more room for error with the 6-foot-4 Isaiah Likely and Malachi Fields now catching passes for the Giants. And do not forget about the Harbaugh effect . The man is a consummate professional who can help simplify the process alongside Nagy.

New York became a tad predictable on offense last season. An effective deep ball can take Dart and the offense to the next level.

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