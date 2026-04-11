Why a Giants Trade-Down is the Ultimate Power Move for John Harbaugh

The New York Giants have a number of interesting trails they can take with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They can further address their run defense, upgrade the backfield , give Jaxson Dart another dynamic pass-catcher, round out the offensive line, or inject new life into the secondary.

Key Takeaways

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles could still be there for the Giants at No. 8 if they trade down with the Saints.

A trade-down allows the Giants to "reclaim" a third-round pick after trading their original 2026 third-rounder to Houston for QB Jaxson Dart.

Accumulating three top-100 picks outweighs the benefit of staying at No. 5 for a single player.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When a team that finished last place in back-to-back years has a variety of ways it can justifiably go, there is one logical decision to pursue: move down the board. In his special mock draft, which features all trades, ESPN senior writer Bill Barnwell projected a doozy for New York.

He had the Giants send their first-rounder and underachieving cornerback Deonte Banks to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 8 selection, a third-rounder (No. 73), and a fifth-rounder (No. 172).

Barnwell argues that this deal positions New York to still target top linebacker Sonny Styles a few picks later, while also boosting their draft capital for Days 2 and 3, making a strong case for flexibility.

"The Giants could be in the mix for {Jeremiyah} Love or {Carnell} Tate, but their ideal addition would be Styles, who should still be available at No. 8," Barnwell noted.

"Mickey Loomis and the Saints, of course, are never shy about moving up if there's a player who fits their roster."

Many fans are uninterested in trading a top-five pick, but given how the board could shake out and the franchise's need for additional talent, I think Barnwell's proposal would be highly beneficial for Big Blue.

NY Giants could reclaim valuable draft capital

I remain unconvinced that Styles will be available at No. 8; still, if the Ohio State standout is gone, the benefits of trading down and accumulating assets remain clear.

Unanimous All-American CB Mansoor Delane or offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano (also All-Americans) could fill critical roster holes. With top-10 value available, making a deal with the Saints makes sense.

The Giants would still have the opportunity to snag an impressive prospect in the first round. Furthermore, they can jump back into the third round.

New York shipped out what ultimately became the No. 69 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in order to acquire Jaxson Dart last year. In Bill Barnwell's scenario, the team essentially reclaims that pick.

A trade with the Saints offers significant upside for the Giants. Despite potential division among fans, the team must prioritize its overall needs and recognize the value of acquiring additional draft assets.

They hired John Harbaugh to effect instant change, and that cannot happen without an abundance of talent. Two extra draft selections could be incredibly valuable when in the right hands.