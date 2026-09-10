Former NFL Agent Believes Giants RB Cam Skattebo's Margin for Error is Shrinking

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is a second-year player coming off a gruesome ankle injury and is playing for a new head coach, John Harbaugh. When taking all that into account, one might have expected him to be on his best behavior this offseason. But this man does not always check his impulses.

He infuses the locker room with energy through his hard-nosed rushing style and warrior mentality, but as Harbaugh said in late August, that daring approach can have a downside.

Skattebo has drawn negative attention for his bold backflips , reckless play at practice, and insensitive remarks about CTE and asthma. Mind you, he has done all this while recovering from an injury and competing in a fairly crowded RB room.

Former sports agent Joel Corry, now an analyst and contributing writer for CBS Sports, believes Skattebo should be getting better advice. And if the 24-year-old is getting sound counsel, he isn't following it as intended.

Highlighting Skattebo's heated exchange with defensive backs Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome II, and the arrival of veteran back Najee Harris, Corry noted that the 2025 fourth-round draft pick's margin for error is shrinking .

Cam Skattebo must find the right balance

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether it's risking injury at Fanatics Fest, sliding close to teammates' legs, or running one over at practice, Skattebo must exercise more caution. Corry is right to express concern, especially since No. 44 was drafted before Harbaugh arrived.

The former Arizona State star is not just some "mad man," however. He has an introspective side, which he showed while talking to Kay Adams last week. Skattebo even admitted to briefly contemplating retirement after getting injured . He is grateful for the hardship, though, and is excited to bring old-school Giants football back alongside Harbaugh and company.

The 2024 All-American has the potential to be an impactful leader. He has to keep himself in check a bit more often. While he tries to perfect that process, Cam Skattebo can still build trust by thriving on the gridiron.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound native of Rio Linda, California, accumulated 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns in only eight games last season.

Even with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris and Devin Singletary all taking snaps out of the backfield, this dual threat should have an opportunity to solidify himself as the lead back for New York.

As Corry notes, there will be little said about Skattebo's shenanigans if he delivers on Sundays. Even so, it might be a good idea to lay off the backflips for a while.

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